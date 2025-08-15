Fusion Trend

Fusion Trend  – Multi-Signal Indicator

Overview:
Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced indicator that identifies market trends and generates reliable buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for clear, actionable insights on any timeframe.

Features:

  • Alpha & Offset Lines: Visualize the main trend and its offset.

  • Buy & Sell Signals: Automatic arrows appear when reversals are detected.

  • Adaptive ATR Filter: Adjusts trend sensitivity based on market volatility.

  • RSI or MFI Strength: Choose your preferred trend strength indicator.

  • Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol: Works on all timeframes and assets.

  • Clean Chart Display: Easy to interpret even on busy charts.

Inputs:

  • Length: Periods for ATR, RSI, and MFI calculations.

  • ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity adjustment.

  • Applied Price: Price type (Open, High, Low, Close, etc.).

  • Use Volume Data: Enable MFI instead of RSI.

  • Show Signals: Turn arrows on/off.

Benefits:

  • Detects trend reversals quickly.

  • Reduces market noise by combining multiple indicators.

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Recommended Use:
Perfect for trend trading, scalping, or intraday strategies on Forex, indices, and commodities. Best combined with support/resistance levels and liquidity zones.


