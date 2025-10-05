This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention.













✅ Recommend 19 Pairs:





AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD

✅ Distance (Points) is Volatility from https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator

Please update the point value (pips x10) for each currency at least once a week.

📌 Requirements: MT4, VPS recommended, $500+ account

📌 Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Trading on Pullbacks: The built-in Bollinger-based price channel detects the end of a correction and signals the start of a new trend. PUSH Notifications: Always stay aware of new trading opportunities, even when you're away from your computer! Multi-Currency Tool: Works on 19 currencies proved on myfxbook Ready to get started with exciting trading? Start trading with BASTET19c



