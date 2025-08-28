Flashscalp EA
- Experts
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Versione: 1.0
Flashscalp EA :
Flashscalp EA, a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, consistency, and robust risk management. This EA has been developed after extensive research, backtesting, and optimization to deliver a smart, adaptable, and reliable trading solution across multiple market conditions.
Key Features:
-
Advanced Entry Logic: Uses a combination of technical filters and confluence signals to identify high-probability trades with accuracy.
-
Risk Management System: Includes dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to secure profits and minimize risks.
-
Scalping & Swing Trading Adaptability: Can be used effectively on lower timeframes for scalping or higher timeframes for more strategic trades.
-
Money Management Options: Customizable lot sizing, risk per trade, and capital protection settings, allowing the EA to adapt to any account size.
-
Recovery & Safety Filters: Equipped with smart order management, spread filters, and news protection to reduce exposure during high volatility.
-
Backtested & Forward Tested: Proven performance in different market scenarios, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments.
Why Choose Flashscalp EA ?
This EA was not built to chase unrealistic gains but to provide traders with a professional-grade tool that focuses on consistency, discipline, and long-term account growth. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, [Bot Name] can enhance your trading results with its fully automated and customizable system.
Important Note:
No EA can guarantee profits or eliminate risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before switching to live trading.
Awesome..Perfect EA Bot.Thanks for the Mr.Ahmad,this is EA Bot best proformance..i recomend change with your trading life with FlashScalp EA.“Thank you very much for your excellent service. I appreciate your support and quick response.”