Distance From Line — Precision Chart Utility for MetaTrader 5

Tired of squinting at tiny MetaTrader crosshairs that vanish the moment you let go?

The default MT5 measuring tool is clumsy, hard to read, and slows down decision-making.

Distance From Line fixes this. It’s a sleek, professional utility that gives you instant clarity on price distances — directly on your chart.

What It Does

Place a clean horizontal line with one click.

Instantly see the exact distance from current price to your line.

Display in ticks, points, or pips — updated live, every tick.

Works on futures, forex, indices, and stocks.

Why It’s Better Than Crosshairs

Permanent reference line — doesn’t disappear like crosshairs.

Large, clear label in the chart corner (customizable size, font, and colors).

No congestion — the numbers don’t overlap your candles.

Customizable — line color, thickness, style, label placement, and more.

Auto-color mode — label turns green when price is above, red when below.

Trading Benefits

Fast stop-loss placement — know instantly if your stop is 20 or 50 ticks away.

Clear profit targets — e.g. 100 ticks = $500 per contract on NQ.

Effortless position sizing — no more mental math or oversizing trades.

Plan trades faster — ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.

Inputs & Customization

Every trader has a different workflow. Distance From Line is fully customizable:

Line Options

Line Color (any MT5 color)

Line Thickness

Line Style (solid, dashed, dotted)

Drag Line Manually (true/false — lock it or keep it flexible)

Measurement Options

Show Ticks (true/false)

Show Points (true/false)

Show Pips (true/false, for FX traders)

Decimals (auto or manual control)

Label Display

Label Corner (top-right, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-left)

X/Y Offsets (precise label placement)

Font Type & Size

Font Color

Auto-Color (bullish = green, bearish = red)

Advanced Options

Fix Tick Size (for exotic pairs or broker quirks)

Refresh Speed (update interval in ms — default 250 for real-time flow)

This flexibility means the tool can match your charting style perfectly — minimalist or detailed.

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (desktop).

Works with all brokers, all asset classes.

Mobile/Web MT5 cannot run custom utilities (desktop only).

Why Traders Love It

Distance From Line makes MetaTrader feel more like professional trading platforms (NinjaTrader, TradingView, Sierra Chart) that already have advanced measurement tools.

It turns MT5 into a true precision charting platform, saving time and improving trade accuracy.

Get Distance From Line today and make your MetaTrader 5 charts faster, cleaner, and more professional.





