The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents, this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence.

Key Features

One-Click Trade Preview

Click below price = LONG preview, above price = SHORT preview.

Instantly displays entry, stop-loss, and 1R–4R take-profit levels.

Snap-to-grid for broker-compliant price levels.

Dynamic updates when “Snap to Market” is enabled.

Why it matters: Fast visualization of risk/reward setups without manual calculations—perfect for scalpers in fast-moving markets.

ATR-Based or Manual Stops

Choose between ATR x Multiple (e.g. 2x ATR) or fixed manual ticks.

Adapts stops to market volatility or locks precision to your strategy.

ATR recalculates automatically on symbol/timeframe change.

Why it matters: Flexibility to match your trading style while staying accurate and reliable.

Dollar-Risk Position Sizing

Set risk in dollars per trade (e.g. $3350).

Auto-sizes position based on stop distance, tick value, and optional spread.

Broker constraints (min/max/step) respected automatically.

Why it matters: Consistent risk management that prevents over-leveraging and aligns with professional trading practices.

Automated 1R–4R Take-Profits + Partials

Auto-generates take-profit lines at 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R.

Allocate partial exits at each R level (e.g. 25% at 1R, 25% at 2R).

Lot distribution adjusted automatically to match total volume.

Why it matters: Lock in gains progressively without the hassle of manual TP setup.

Break-Even & Trailing Protection

Auto move stop-loss to Break-Even + Buffer after hitting your chosen R level.

Activate Trailing Stops after 2R (or higher), trail by R multiple or ticks.

Only tighter stops are applied, ensuring broker compliance.

Why it matters: Protects profits and reduces downside risk automatically.

Customizable Interface

Clear, color-coded entry, stop, and TP lines.

On-chart risk/size info label with live updates.

EXECUTE and RESET buttons for instant control.

Lines can be made draggable for manual fine-tuning.

Why it matters: Simple, visual, and fast—gives you clarity and control without clutter.

Why Traders Choose Talents ATR Scalper Utility

Precision & Reliability: All levels normalized to broker tick size. No invalid trades.

Flexibility: ATR or manual stops, R-based or tick-based trailing, customizable visuals.

Automation: From entry preview to execution to management, the tool does the heavy lifting.

User Experience: Lightweight, intuitive, and fast—optimized for both retail and professional traders.

Support

For additional resources, tutorials, and tools visit:

profitsmasher.com

For strategy guidance and AI-powered trading support, use:

Profit Smasher AI Algo Strategy Assistant









Financial Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a trading utility, not a guaranteed income system. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for all trading decisions and should test the utility on a demo account before using in a live environment. Profit Smasher and its affiliates assume no liability for financial losses incurred through use of this product.



