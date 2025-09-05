Scale and Trail Trade Manager

Scale & Trail Trade Manager (MT5)

Your all-in-one solution for precision trade execution and management. With just two clicks, you can size, place, and manage trades effortlessly—no calculators, no guesswork, no stress.

Workflow

Click 1: Set your entry — instantly snaps to the live market price.

Move Mouse: Preview your stop-loss and four profit targets (1R–4R) in real time.

Click 2: Lock it in — the tool sizes your trade to your exact dollar risk (e.g., $3350) and manages it automatically.

Why Traders Love It

Cap risk in real dollars — auto or manual tick values tailored for any broker.

Scale out profits automatically at 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R — no second-guessing exits.

Break-even and trailing stops work silently, so you don’t babysit the chart.

Intuitive on-chart controls: drag lines, hit EXECUTE or RESET, and trade with confidence.

Universal: Works on Forex, metals, indices, and all timeframes — built for speed and simplicity.

Key Features

Dollar-based position sizing (auto tick values or manual precision).

Auto partial exits at four customizable profit targets.

Break-even protection with adjustable buffer.

Smart trailing stops (by R or ticks) that tighten only when you’re ahead.

On-chart EXECUTE and RESET buttons for instant control.

Clean, customizable visuals (colors, line styles, widths).

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (hedging mode recommended).

Algo trading enabled.

Support

Visit www.profitsmasher.com for documentation and resources.

Profit Smasher AI Assistant for quick setup help.

Ongoing support from Profit Smasher directly.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.







