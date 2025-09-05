Scale and Trail Trade Manager
- Utilità
- Michael Musco
- Versione: 1.17
- Attivazioni: 5
Your all-in-one solution for precision trade execution and management. With just two clicks, you can size, place, and manage trades effortlessly—no calculators, no guesswork, no stress.
Workflow
-
Click 1: Set your entry — instantly snaps to the live market price.
-
Move Mouse: Preview your stop-loss and four profit targets (1R–4R) in real time.
-
Click 2: Lock it in — the tool sizes your trade to your exact dollar risk (e.g., $3350) and manages it automatically.
Why Traders Love It
-
Cap risk in real dollars — auto or manual tick values tailored for any broker.
-
Scale out profits automatically at 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R — no second-guessing exits.
-
Break-even and trailing stops work silently, so you don’t babysit the chart.
-
Intuitive on-chart controls: drag lines, hit EXECUTE or RESET, and trade with confidence.
-
Universal: Works on Forex, metals, indices, and all timeframes — built for speed and simplicity.
Key Features
-
Dollar-based position sizing (auto tick values or manual precision).
-
Auto partial exits at four customizable profit targets.
-
Break-even protection with adjustable buffer.
-
Smart trailing stops (by R or ticks) that tighten only when you’re ahead.
-
On-chart EXECUTE and RESET buttons for instant control.
-
Clean, customizable visuals (colors, line styles, widths).
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 (hedging mode recommended).
-
Algo trading enabled.
Support
-
Visit www.profitsmasher.com for documentation and resources.
-
Profit Smasher AI Assistant for quick setup help.
-
Ongoing support from Profit Smasher directly.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.