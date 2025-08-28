Smart Position Sizer
- Utilità
- Michael Musco
- Versione: 1.30
- Aggiornato: 5 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware.
Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols.
Why traders love it (by market)
Forex
-
Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk.
-
Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically.
-
Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/TP placement and R-multiples.
Futures
-
True tick math: uses exchange tick size/value for accurate per-contract risk.
-
Contract-step safe: sizes to whole contracts and respects broker min distance & volume limits.
-
Snap-to-market entry: keeps stops tight on fast moving futures markets.
Indices & Metals / CFDs
-
“Points” display mode for index points; robust with gold, silver, US30/NQ/GER40, etc.
Two-Click Flow
-
Click 1: ENTRY snaps to current price; live preview of Stop + 1R–4R array.
-
Mouse move: adjust Stop; everything reflows and resizes in real time.
-
Click 2: Stop & TPs lock; position size is calculated from your Gross $ Risk.
-
Execute: One click confirms side, volume, SL ticks, TP distance and sends the order with SL/TP.
Highlights
-
Auto position sizing from your Stop Loss Risk Per Trade input; optional spread-inclusive sizing for FX.
-
Consistent R-multiples (1R..4R) from the same tick basis used for risk.
-
Units you work in: Ticks / Points / Pips (display only).
-
Snap-to-market entry on first click for accuracy on M1–M5.
-
Broker-aware execution: respects min stop distance, bid/ask, and volume step; floors size safely.
-
Line Arrays persist across timeframes: for micro and macro price movements
-
RESET in one click, clean and easy.
Quick Setup
-
Set Stop Loss Risk ($) and (for Forex) choose Include Spread in Sizing if you want net-risk lots.
-
Keep Auto Tick Value on (uses broker $/tick per 1.0 lot); or set a Manual Tick Value ($).
-
Click Take Profit Risk to Reward R Value you want for Quick Execution.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit or performance.