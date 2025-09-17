Daily PnL Guard

Daily PnL Guard (MT5) — Profit Smasher

Stop blowing your day. Start trading with discipline.
Daily PnL Guard is a clean on-chart HUD that gives you instant clarity on your trading session. It answers the only question that matters:

Can I keep trading right now?

This tool isn’t about signals. It’s about discipline. By tracking your current profit/loss against your starting balance and comparing it to your Daily Max Loss and Profit Target, Daily PnL Guard keeps you in check before the market does.

Key Features

  • Current PnL at a glance — live profit/loss updated in real time.

  • Automatic or manual baseline equity — choose how to start your day.

  • Daily Max Loss & Profit Target — with real-time percentage progress.

  • Clear status strip — “Stay disciplined”, “Target Hit — Stop Trading”, or “Max Loss Breached”.

  • Persistent baseline — survives chart and timeframe changes.

  • Professional UI — bold headline, clean layout, black background for maximum readability.

Why Traders Use It

  • Discipline guardrail — never break your rules by accident.

  • Simple risk overlay — see limits without spreadsheets or journal math.

  • No clutter — just the numbers and thresholds that matter.

Settings

  • Auto or manual baseline equity

  • Daily max loss & profit target (USD)

  • Custom fonts, colors, and panel layout

  • Persistence toggle to carry limits across charts


Trading isn’t about chasing signals — it’s about protecting your capital.
Let Daily PnL Guard stand watch over your discipline.

Support


