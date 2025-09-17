Daily PnL Guard
- Indicatori
- Michael Musco
- Versione: 1.12
- Aggiornato: 18 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Stop blowing your day. Start trading with discipline.
Daily PnL Guard is a clean on-chart HUD that gives you instant clarity on your trading session. It answers the only question that matters:
Can I keep trading right now?
This tool isn’t about signals. It’s about discipline. By tracking your current profit/loss against your starting balance and comparing it to your Daily Max Loss and Profit Target, Daily PnL Guard keeps you in check before the market does.
Key Features
-
Current PnL at a glance — live profit/loss updated in real time.
-
Automatic or manual baseline equity — choose how to start your day.
-
Daily Max Loss & Profit Target — with real-time percentage progress.
-
Clear status strip — “Stay disciplined”, “Target Hit — Stop Trading”, or “Max Loss Breached”.
-
Persistent baseline — survives chart and timeframe changes.
-
Professional UI — bold headline, clean layout, black background for maximum readability.
Why Traders Use It
-
Discipline guardrail — never break your rules by accident.
-
Simple risk overlay — see limits without spreadsheets or journal math.
-
No clutter — just the numbers and thresholds that matter.
Settings
-
Auto or manual baseline equity
-
Daily max loss & profit target (USD)
-
Custom fonts, colors, and panel layout
-
Persistence toggle to carry limits across charts
Trading isn’t about chasing signals — it’s about protecting your capital.
Let Daily PnL Guard stand watch over your discipline.