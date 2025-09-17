Daily PnL Guard (MT5) — Profit Smasher

Stop blowing your day. Start trading with discipline.

Daily PnL Guard is a clean on-chart HUD that gives you instant clarity on your trading session. It answers the only question that matters:

Can I keep trading right now?

This tool isn’t about signals. It’s about discipline. By tracking your current profit/loss against your starting balance and comparing it to your Daily Max Loss and Profit Target, Daily PnL Guard keeps you in check before the market does.

Key Features

Current PnL at a glance — live profit/loss updated in real time.

Automatic or manual baseline equity — choose how to start your day.

Daily Max Loss & Profit Target — with real-time percentage progress.

Clear status strip — “Stay disciplined”, “Target Hit — Stop Trading”, or “Max Loss Breached”.

Persistent baseline — survives chart and timeframe changes.

Professional UI — bold headline, clean layout, black background for maximum readability.

Why Traders Use It

Discipline guardrail — never break your rules by accident.

Simple risk overlay — see limits without spreadsheets or journal math.

No clutter — just the numbers and thresholds that matter.

Settings

Auto or manual baseline equity

Daily max loss & profit target (USD)

Custom fonts, colors, and panel layout

Persistence toggle to carry limits across charts





Trading isn’t about chasing signals — it’s about protecting your capital.

Let Daily PnL Guard stand watch over your discipline.

Support



