Smart EMA Pro EA
📈 Smart EMA Trend EA – Precision Trend Trading with Dynamic Risk Management
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Supports both netting and hedging accounts
Timeframe: M5 (adjustable)
Strategy Type: Trend-following based on dynamic EMA crossover and alignment
Risk Management: Fully integrated with custom SL/TP, risk-reward settings, and lot validation
🔍 Description:
Smart EMA Trend EA is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify high-probability entries using a multi-EMA trend-following strategy. It executes trades only when there is both a valid crossover and trend confirmation using a 4-tier EMA alignment system (Fast to Slow).
With a robust risk-reward engine, automated SL/TP calculation, adaptive filling modes, and margin safety checks, this EA is built for consistency, safety, and adaptability in various market conditions.
✅ Key Features:
📊 EMA Strategy: Uses 4 EMAs (default: 9, 21, 75, 100) to detect momentum and confirm trend direction.
🟢 Buy Logic: EMA9 crosses above EMA21, with EMA21 > EMA75 > EMA100 (bullish confirmation).
🔴 Sell Logic: EMA9 crosses below EMA21, with EMA21 < EMA75 < EMA100 (bearish confirmation).
💰 Risk:Reward-Based Take Profit: Dynamically calculates TP based on SL distance and your chosen ratio (e.g., 1:4).
🔒 Stop Loss Validation: Ensures SL respects broker’s minimum stop level and your custom MinSLPoints.
🧮 Lot Size Verification: Checks and adjusts lot size to comply with broker rules (min, max, step).
🔄 Automatic Trade Closure: Closes opposite positions before entering a new one (clean switching).
🔄 Netting-Friendly: Automatically limits MaxOpenTradesPerPair to 1 for netting accounts.
⚙️ Robust Order Execution: Uses FOK/IOC filling modes based on symbol support.
📉 SL/TP Filtering: Prevents opening trades with invalid SL/TP distances or directions.
⚙️ Inputs:
Input Description
RiskRewardRatio Set risk-to-reward ratio (e.g., 4.0 = 1:4)
LotSize Lot size per trade
Slippage Max slippage in points
MaxOpenTradesPerPair Limit of concurrent trades per symbol
Timeframe Timeframe used for EMA calculation (default: M5)
EMA1Period to EMA4Period EMA periods (Fastest to Slowest)
EMAShift Shift for all EMAs
MinSLPoints Minimum SL in points (0 = broker’s minimum)
📌 Recommendations:
Use on major Forex pairs with low spreads.
Best results during active trading hours (e.g., London/New York session overlaps).
Consider using a VPS for 24/5 execution.
Test with default EMA settings, then optimize per instrument if needed.
🧪 Backtest Tip:
Enable visual mode to watch the EA’s logic in action—especially how it reacts to EMA crossovers and adjusts SL/TP.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profit. Always backtest and forward-test using a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk.