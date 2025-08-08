Smart EMA Pro EA

📈 Smart EMA Trend EA – Precision Trend Trading with Dynamic Risk Management

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Supports both netting and hedging accounts

Timeframe: M5 (adjustable)

Strategy Type: Trend-following based on dynamic EMA crossover and alignment

Risk Management: Fully integrated with custom SL/TP, risk-reward settings, and lot validation





🔍 Description:

Smart EMA Trend EA is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify high-probability entries using a multi-EMA trend-following strategy. It executes trades only when there is both a valid crossover and trend confirmation using a 4-tier EMA alignment system (Fast to Slow).





With a robust risk-reward engine, automated SL/TP calculation, adaptive filling modes, and margin safety checks, this EA is built for consistency, safety, and adaptability in various market conditions.





✅ Key Features:

📊 EMA Strategy: Uses 4 EMAs (default: 9, 21, 75, 100) to detect momentum and confirm trend direction.





🟢 Buy Logic: EMA9 crosses above EMA21, with EMA21 > EMA75 > EMA100 (bullish confirmation).





🔴 Sell Logic: EMA9 crosses below EMA21, with EMA21 < EMA75 < EMA100 (bearish confirmation).





💰 Risk:Reward-Based Take Profit: Dynamically calculates TP based on SL distance and your chosen ratio (e.g., 1:4).





🔒 Stop Loss Validation: Ensures SL respects broker’s minimum stop level and your custom MinSLPoints.





🧮 Lot Size Verification: Checks and adjusts lot size to comply with broker rules (min, max, step).





🔄 Automatic Trade Closure: Closes opposite positions before entering a new one (clean switching).





🔄 Netting-Friendly: Automatically limits MaxOpenTradesPerPair to 1 for netting accounts.





⚙️ Robust Order Execution: Uses FOK/IOC filling modes based on symbol support.





📉 SL/TP Filtering: Prevents opening trades with invalid SL/TP distances or directions.





⚙️ Inputs:

Input Description

RiskRewardRatio Set risk-to-reward ratio (e.g., 4.0 = 1:4)

LotSize Lot size per trade

Slippage Max slippage in points

MaxOpenTradesPerPair Limit of concurrent trades per symbol

Timeframe Timeframe used for EMA calculation (default: M5)

EMA1Period to EMA4Period EMA periods (Fastest to Slowest)

EMAShift Shift for all EMAs

MinSLPoints Minimum SL in points (0 = broker’s minimum)





📌 Recommendations:

Use on major Forex pairs with low spreads.





Best results during active trading hours (e.g., London/New York session overlaps).





Consider using a VPS for 24/5 execution.





Test with default EMA settings, then optimize per instrument if needed.





🧪 Backtest Tip:

Enable visual mode to watch the EA’s logic in action—especially how it reacts to EMA crossovers and adjusts SL/TP.





⚠️ Disclaimer:

This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profit. Always backtest and forward-test using a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk.