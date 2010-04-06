Connix MT5

Connix Smart Trading – MT5

Multi-Currency Smart Money & ICT Scanner

Connix Smart Trading is a multi-currency, multi-timeframe dashboard for MT5 designed for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style methodologies.

It allows you to scan up to 28 symbols simultaneously (anything in Market Watch) and view market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, VWAP bias, and range data across multiple timeframes from one central dashboard.

The number of symbols and all timeframes are fully customizable.

Core Features

Multi-Symbol Dashboard

• Scan up to 28 symbols at once

• Works with any Market Watch instruments

• Forex, indices, metals, crypto

• Symbols can be added or removed

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

• Fully customizable timeframe columns

• Example setups: M15, H1, H4, Daily

• Alerts can be enabled or disabled per timeframe

Each timeframe includes dedicated sub-columns for fast confirmation.

Market Structure & Breaker Detection

• Bullish and bearish structure

• Break of structure (BOS)

• Change of character (CHoCH)

• Breaker structure direction

• Clear color-coded status

Order Block Tracking

• Bullish and bearish order blocks

• Order block touched

• Order block broken

• Current order block

• Order block at last break of structure

Advanced options include:

• Show current order blocks only

• Show historical order blocks

• Show previous breaks of structure

• Toggle tested and untested order blocks

• Select which timeframe order blocks appear on the chart

(e.g. view H4 order blocks on an M15 chart)

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

• Automatic FVG detection

• Displays whether the FVG has been touched

• Optional FVG visualization on the chart

• Multi-timeframe support

Percentage Range & Price Location

• Calculates range between confirmed strong high and low

• Displays price position within the range

• Useful for premium / discount context

Engulfing Candle Detection

• Bullish and bearish engulfing candles

• Detects current or previous candle

• Fully customizable alerts

Multi-Timeframe VWAP

• Optimized VWAP for SMC / ICT workflows

• Shows price above or below VWAP

• VWAP touch detection

• VWAP visibility toggle

Drawing & Chart Tools

Integrated on-chart drawing panel:

• Solid rectangles (preset colors)

• Wireframe rectangles

• Parallel lines

• Trend lines

Designed for marking:

• Order blocks

• Ranges

• Execution zones

Smart Control Panel

One-click toggles for:

• Structure-based Fibonacci

• Golden zone (50%–61.8%)

• Session highs and lows

• Zigzag market structure

• VWAP on/off

• Asian range

• Multi-timeframe fractal support and resistance

• Fair value gap visibility

• Order block visibility options

Fibonacci levels can be used as guides for entries, stop losses, and take profits.

Alerts & Customisation

• Fully customizable alerts

• Alerts can be enabled per timeframe

• Dashboard layout and cell sizing adjustable

• Timeframes fully configurable

Range Statistics

• Current daily range (pips)

• Average daily range (ADR) per symbol

Important Notes

• MT5 platform only

• Works on any MT5 broker

• Best used with SMC / ICT-based strategies

• This tool does not place trades automatically

Summary

Connix Smart Trading provides a clear, structured market overview, allowing traders to identify opportunities faster and stay aligned with multi-timeframe smart money behavior.