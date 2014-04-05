NeonTrend

Neon Trend – Advanced Trend & Momentum System

Neon Trend is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system condensed into a single, elegant window. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, this tool combines a Normalized Momentum Oscillator with a powerful Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard.

Stop trading against the trend. Let Neon Trend illuminate the market structure for you.

🔥 Why Neon Trend?

Trading becomes difficult when you lose track of the "Big Picture." Neon Trend solves this by ensuring every trade you take is aligned with the global market direction.

  1. All-in-One Dashboard: Forget about switching charts. The built-in panel automatically scans M15, H1, and H4 timeframes in real-time using a trend-following algorithm. It gives you an instant bias: UP (Bullish) or DN (Bearish).

  2. Smart Noise Filtering: The histogram uses a sophisticated normalization algorithm to filter out flat markets.

    • 🟦 Deep Sky Blue: Strong Bullish Momentum (Buying Zone).

    • 🟥 Hot Pink: Strong Bearish Momentum (Selling Zone).

    • Silver: Neutral/Noise (Stay aside).

  3. Precision Entries: The dotted Signal Line acts as a trigger. It helps you catch reversals early and filters out false breakouts.

  4. 100% Non-Repainting: Neon Trend is professional-grade software. It never repaints or back-paints. Once a candle closes, the signal is permanent.

  5. Performance Optimized: Built with lightweight code and handle caching, it ensures zero lag even when running on multiple charts simultaneously.

📊 Trading Strategy

The system relies on Confluence—aligning the higher timeframe trend with short-term momentum.

✅ BUY Setup (Long):

  1. Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4) show "UP".

  2. Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Blue.

  3. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses above the dotted Signal Line.

❌ SELL Setup (Short):

  1. Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes show "DN".

  2. Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Pink.

  3. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses below the dotted Signal Line.

🚪 Exit Rule: Consider closing your position or taking partial profits when the histogram turns Silver, indicating the trend is losing power.

⚙️ Parameters (Inputs)

The indicator is plug-and-play, but fully customizable:

  • RSI Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the oscillator (Default: 14).

  • Smoothing: Adjust the smoothness of the Signal Line (Default: 5).

  • Show Dashboard: Toggle the MTF panel ON or OFF.

  • Dashboard Colors: Customize Up/Down colors and background to fit your chart theme perfectly.

  • Font Size: Adjust text size for 4K or standard screens.

🚀 Improve Your Win Rate Today

Don't guess where the market is going. Visualizing the trend across multiple timeframes is the key to consistency. Neon Trend gives you that professional edge in a stunning, easy-to-read package.

    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicatori
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
    Fibaction
    Abdelkhalek Orabi
    Indicatori
    Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    Indicatori
    This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
    FREE
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (2)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
    Half ma
    Artem Svistunov
    Indicatori
    The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.6 (35)
    Indicatori
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    RSI Momentum Shift Detector
    German Pablo Gori
    Indicatori
    RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
    FREE
    Drawing Assistance MT5
    Sopheak Khlot
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
    Fabio Albano
    Indicatori
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
    Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicatori
    Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator Price: $65 Discover the power of trend identification and reversal points with the Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator! Designed to assist traders in recognizing key market movements, this indicator focuses on the Aroon oscillator’s signal crossing to detect market trends and shifts, offering insights into potential trade setups. Note to Buyers: This indicator is not optimized. It’s a powerful tool crafted for traders to adjust and customize according to thei
    ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis
    Josue De Matos Silva
    4 (1)
    Indicatori
    ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis - FREE   An effective indicator for your negotiations The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own. Also test our  FREE tops and bottoms indicator: :   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description Also test our  FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description Try our EA ToolBot for free:   https://www.mql5.com/market/prod
    FREE
    MACD Divergence on MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicatori
    KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
    MACDwithColoredDiffHistogram
    Guan Hua He
    Indicatori
    The Macd Signal with DIF line, DEA line and colored Macd Histogram. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. The Gray Line is the DIF line. The Blue Line is the DEA line. Version 2.0: New features are added: The indicator can show Classical bearish divergence, Classical bullish divergence, Reverse bearish divergence and Reverse bullish
    Japanese Candlestick Indicator
    Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
    Indicatori
    Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Indicatori
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    Wavetrend for MT5
    Antonello Belgrano
    Indicatori
    Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
    KT Renko Patterns MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicatori
    KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
    KT Pin Bar MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicatori
    KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
    SMC FiboRe Source Code
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicatori
    This indicator automatically identifies market structure and plots Fibonacci retracement levels in real time. It detects key swing highs and lows to mark structural points such as higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows, helping traders quickly understand trend direction and structural shifts. Based on the detected structure, the indicator dynamically draws Fibonacci levels, allowing traders to easily spot potential retracement, pullback, and entry zones without manual drawing.
    Best SAR MT5
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    4.33 (3)
    Indicatori
    Descrizione:  siamo felici di presentare il nostro nuovo indicatore gratuito basato su uno degli indicatori professionali e popolari nel mercato forex (PSAR) questo indicatore è una nuova modifica sull'indicatore SAR parabolico originale, nell'indicatore pro SAR puoi vedere l'incrocio tra i punti e il grafico dei prezzi, questo il crossover non è un segnale ma parla del potenziale di fine movimento, puoi iniziare a comprare con un nuovo punto blu e posizionare lo stop loss un atr prima del pri
    FREE
    Titan SuperTrend Pro
    Ilkay Ozsoy
    Indicatori
    Stop Guessing the Trend. See it Clearly. The SuperTrend is one of the most popular and reliable trend-following indicators in the world for a reason: it works. But standard versions can be hard to read in real-time. Titan SuperTrend Pro takes this classic algorithm and upgrades it for the modern trader. It provides crystal-clear visual signals on your chart and instant alerts to your phone, ensuring you never miss a major trend reversal again. It is built on the robust ATR (Average True Range) c
    Nova AC Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
