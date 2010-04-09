Discretion Assistant v1 is a comprehensive discretionary trading tool designed to support manual traders with visual clarity, intuitive chart overlays, and streamlined position control. It improves timing, judgment, and execution precision across all trading styles.

Detects when price approaches a specified moving average within defined pips (useful for exit/take-profit zones)

Display Update

When MA divergence is detected, the label changes from "Decrease magnification" to "Endgame", with the text color switching to red (clrRed).

In normal conditions, the label shows "Normal" instead of "Nomal magnification", with the text color set to lime green (clrLime), significantly improving visibility.

Use of MA Divergence Detection

MA divergence can also serve as a helpful signal for counter-trend entries or reverse (stop-and-reverse) trades.

Feel free to adjust the MA Divergence Timeframe and MA Divergence Threshold parameters to fit your trading strategy.