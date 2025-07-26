Discretion Assistant

🛠 Discretion Assistant v1 – Manual Trading Utility for MT5

Discretion Assistant v1 is a comprehensive discretionary trading tool designed to support manual traders with visual clarity, intuitive chart overlays, and streamlined position control. It improves timing, judgment, and execution precision across all trading styles.

🔧 Full Feature List (Customizable in pips and seconds)

📍Position Control

  • Automatic Take-Profit Placement

  • Fixed-Width Trailing Stop

  • ATR-Based Trailing Start

    • Trailing begins only after X pips in profit are reached

  • Close All Positions Function
    (Close Buy / Close Sell / Close All options)

📊 Visual Aids

  • JST Time Grid Overlay (shows Tokyo time-based candle boundaries)

  • Candle Countdown Timer

  • Lot Multiplier and Spread Display

  • Clear Horizontal Price Grid (pips-based intervals) 🆕

📈 Market State Analysis

  • MA Proximity End-Phase Signal (Simple)

    • Detects when price approaches a specified moving average within defined pips (useful for exit/take-profit zones)

📌 Compatibility & Specs

  • Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes

  • Lightweight and fast—minimal impact on chart responsiveness

  • UI blends well with dark-background charts

💡 Use Case Highlights

  • Scalpers: Combine countdown and JST grid for timing precision

  • Swing Traders: Use MA proximity and grid lines to gauge exhaustion zones

  • Hybrid Traders: Use as an entry/exit judgment overlay when intervening manually

🛠 Version

  • Current: v1 (Released July 2025)

  • Future plans: MA logic enhancements and optional alert notifications

Display Update
When MA divergence is detected, the label changes from "Decrease magnification" to "Endgame", with the text color switching to red (clrRed).
In normal conditions, the label shows "Normal" instead of "Nomal magnification", with the text color set to lime green (clrLime), significantly improving visibility.

Use of MA Divergence Detection
MA divergence can also serve as a helpful signal for counter-trend entries or reverse (stop-and-reverse) trades.
Feel free to adjust the MA Divergence Timeframe and MA Divergence Threshold parameters to fit your trading strategy.



