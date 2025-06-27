Flash Xbest EA MT5

FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System  🚀

Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence

FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms.

🎯 CORE TRADING LOGIC

Williams %R Direction Strategy: 📈 The EA uses Williams %R indicator as the primary signal generator. When %R is rising (bullish momentum), it places BUY orders. When %R is falling (bearish momentum), it places SELL orders. This momentum-based approach ensures trades align with market direction.

Intelligent Grid System: 🕸️

  • First Order: Placed when Williams %R changes direction
  • DCA Orders: Added when price moves away from existing positions
  • Step Distance: Uses smaller steps initially, larger steps later
  • Lot Progression: Each new order uses larger lot size for faster recovery

⚙️ DETAILED INPUT PARAMETERS 🛠️

📋 General Settings

  • Starting lot size (0.01): 💰 Initial position size for first order
  • Magic Number for identification (1101): 🆔 Unique identifier for EA's trades
  • Maximum orders per direction (10): 🔢 Maximum BUY or SELL orders allowed

📏 Step Distances

  • Step1 distance - points (110): 📐 Distance between first few orders
  • Step2 distance - points (180): 📐 Distance for later orders (wider spacing)
  • Number of orders before using Step2 (5): 🔄 When to switch from tight to wide spacing

💹 DCA Multiplier

  • Lot multiplier (1.17): 📈 Progressive lot sizing multiplier
    • 1.00 = Fixed lots (no increase) 📊
    • 1.17 = 17% increase per order 📈
    • 1.50 = 50% increase per order 🚀
    Example with 1.17:
    • Order 1: 0.01 lot
    • Order 2: 0.01 × 1.17 = 0.0117 lot
    • Order 3: 0.0117 × 1.17 = 0.0137 lot
  • DCA mode: 🎛️ Choose your averaging strategy:
    • All DCA: Allow both profitable and losing direction averaging
    • Only DCA+: Only average in profitable direction
    • Only DCA-: Only average down (add to losing positions)

🔄 Recovery System

  • Single/Group order TP - USD (0.5): 💵 Individual position profit target
  • Max negative DD threshold - USD (5.0): ⚠️ Drawdown level that triggers recovery mode
  • Recovery target profit - USD (5.0): 🎯 Total profit target to close all positions

📊 Williams %R Filter

  • Williams %R timeframe: ⏰ Chart timeframe for %R calculation (M1, M5, M15, etc.)
  • Williams %R calculation period (100): 🔢 Number of bars for %R calculation
  • Number of previous bars for %R average confirmation (2): ✅ Bars needed to confirm signal
  • Upper threshold to avoid overbought noise (-30.0): 📈 Ignore signals above this level
  • Lower threshold to avoid oversold noise (-70.0): 📉 Ignore signals below this level

⏰ New Bar Check

  • Timeframe for new bar detection: 🕐 When to check for new trading opportunities

🛡️ Basic Settings

  • Enable trading hours filter: 🕒 Restrict trading to specific hours
  • Trading start time GMT+0 (8:00): 🌅 When to start trading each day
  • Trading end time GMT+0 (9:00): 🌇 When to stop trading each day
  • Enable spread filter: 📡 Avoid trading during high spreads
  • Maximum allowed spread - points (30): 📊 Skip trading if spread exceeds this
  • Maximum slippage - points (15): ⚡ Order execution tolerance
  • Enable detailed logging: 📝 Show detailed information in logs

🏷️ Profit Labels

  • Enable profit labels on chart: 👁️ Show profit/loss labels on chart
  • Font size for profit labels (8): 🔤 Size of profit text
  • Hours to keep labels on chart (36): ⏳ How long to display labels

🧠 ADVANCED FEATURES

🔇 Noise Filtering Technology

The EA includes sophisticated noise filtering to avoid false signals:

  • Ignores %R signals in extreme overbought/oversold zones 🚫
  • Requires multi-bar confirmation before placing orders ✅
  • Prevents whipsaw trades during choppy markets 🌊

🚑 Smart Recovery Algorithm

When drawdown exceeds Max negative DD threshold:

  1. Suspend individual take-profits ⏸️
  2. Continue DCA according to %R direction ➡️
  3. Monitor total portfolio profit 👀
  4. Close ALL positions when Recovery target reached 🎯
  5. Reset system for fresh start 🔄

🎛️ Adaptive Position Management

  • DCA Consistency Check: New DCA orders must align with %R direction 📍
  • Dynamic Step Sizing: Larger steps for later orders prevent overexposure 📏
  • Intelligent Lot Progression: Exponential increase recovers losses faster 🚀

📊 TRADING SCENARIOS

Scenario 1: Trending Market (BUY) 📈

  1. %R turns bullish at 1850.00 🟢
  2. BUY #1: 0.01 lot at 1850.00
  3. Price rises to 1851.50 → Take profit +$0.50 💰
  4. %R remains bullish, price dips to 1848.90
  5. BUY #2: 0.0117 lot at 1848.90
  6. Continue until trend changes

Scenario 2: Recovery Mode 🚑

  1. Portfolio drawdown reaches Max negative DD (-$5.00) 📉
  2. System enters recovery mode 🔄
  3. Individual TPs suspended ⏸️
  4. Continue DCA per %R signals ➡️
  5. Close all when Recovery target reached (+$5.00) 🎯

🎯 OPTIMAL SETTINGS GUIDE

🛡️ Conservative (Beginners)

  • Starting lot size: 0.01
  • Lot multiplier: 1.10
  • Step1/Step2: 150/250 points
  • Max negative DD: 3.0 USD

🚀 Aggressive (Experienced)

  • Starting lot size: 0.02
  • Lot multiplier: 1.25
  • Step1/Step2: 80/120 points
  • Max negative DD: 10.0 USD

⚖️ Balanced (Recommended)

  • Default settings provide optimal risk/reward ✅
  • Suitable for $500+ accounts 💰
  • Expected monthly return: 5-15% 📈

💼 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

  • 🌍 Multi-Currency Support: All forex pairs, metals, indices
  • 🖥️ VPS Compatible: Designed for 24/7 operation
  • ⚡ Low Latency: Optimized for minimal resource usage
  • 🏦 Broker Neutral: Works with all MT5 brokers
  • 📊 Backtest Friendly: Comprehensive historical testing support

💳 Minimum Requirements:

  • MT5 Platform 🖥️
  • $100+ account (recommended $500+) 💰
  • Stable internet connection 🌐
  • Basic understanding of grid trading 📚

Transform your trading with this institutional-grade EA! 🏆


Produits recommandés
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Experts
BollingerPro - Votre solution complète pour exploiter les bandes de Bollinger et le volume BollingerPro est un Expert Advisor (EA) sophistiqué conçu pour les traders cherchant à tirer parti des bandes de Bollinger, des volumes et de l'ATR (Average True Range). Ce robot est idéal pour les traders qui souhaitent utiliser une stratégie automatisée basée sur des signaux de retournement, en intégrant des indicateurs techniques éprouvés pour maximiser les gains potentiels tout en maîtrisant les risque
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
Experts
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.5 (8)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
Ce robot est un outil automatisé de trading qui utilise ces deux indicateurs populaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading sur le marché Forex. L'indicateur RSI (Relative Strength Index) est un indicateur technique qui mesure la force relative d'un actif par rapport à d'autres actifs du marché. Les Bollinger Bands sont un indicateur qui mesure la volatilité du marché et aide à déterminer les limites de prix pour un actif donné. Le robot de trading avec les indicateurs RSI et Bollinger
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
KT COG Robot MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the   KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market ac
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Enjoy Dax40 Scaper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper: Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA, meticulously crafted for scalping strategies across higher time frame trends. This powerful EA excels in navigating the intricacies of the Dax40 (De40) or Ger40 indices, extending its proficiency to the UsTec (Nasdaq100) and US30 (DJ IND) markets. Boasting a strategic blend of our proprietary custom trend indicator and other short-term and long MT5 standard trend indicators, this EA o
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Best Trend Expert Advisor
Harshika Govind
5 (1)
Experts
BestTrendEA – Advanced Trend-Following EA for MT5 Powerful. Adaptive. Fully Automated. ️ Designed for traders who demand precision, control, and intelligent market entry across Forex, Gold, and more. Download the updated latest version or just simply update your EA with the latest version of BestTrend EA 9 Please DM me to receive the setfile for XAUUSD  For new version Best Trend Version 9.0, Use the 5min timeframe for XAUUSD  Overview BestTrendEA is an advanced trend-following Expert
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Experts
Stratégie CSP. Le backtest et l'optimisation ont été effectués sur des données historiques externes pour cette raison un backtest effectué sur meta trader5 ne montrera pas les mêmes bons résultats, néanmoins en plus du backtest, nous avons effectué un test réel pendant 1 semaine du 2023.03.27 au 2023.0330 les résultats sont exposés sur les images fournies. Conseils pour améliorer cette stratégie (et la plupart des stratégies). Comme certains d'entre vous l'ont peut-être constaté, nous avons t
DiginGold
Ali Reza Emami Bistgani
Experts
Avez-vous déjà ressenti de la lassitude en perdant l'opportunité de tirer le meilleur parti du marché ? Par exemple, la tendance change du jour au lendemain, vous auriez donc probablement envie de rester éveillé et d'en profiter. L'expert-conseil suivant vous permet de vous détendre et de prendre votre café pendant qu'il fait son travail. Comment ça marche ? Ceci ne fonctionne que sur l'OR (XAUUSD). Utilisez-le lorsque le marché est en mode range. Pour un volume fixe, définissez le minlot et
TradeSilent AI
James Johnstone Jardine
Experts
TradeSilent AI – Modular Autotrader with AI Relay & Market Safety TradeSilent AI is a next-generation trading system that combines artificial intelligence, modular safety layers, and dynamic risk management to deliver powerful autonomous trading on MetaTrader 5. Designed for both retail traders and prop firm challenges, it balances precision, performance, and protection. Key Features AI Signal Relay with Local Fallback Uses an external AI relay (ChatGPT-compatible) to make trade decisions b
FREE
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
FREE
Prism Simple EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Simple EA V6.1 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System 19 Powerful Strategies in One Ultimate EA! Transform your trading with the most comprehensive and reliable Expert Advisor on the market. Prism Simple EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with bulletproof risk management to deliver consistent results across all market conditions. Core Features 19 Professional Strategies: A complete arsenal of proven trading algorithms in one EA. (See full list below). 100% Margin Safe: Advanced mar
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System PRODUCT OVERVIEW Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with an intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. Designed for traders who want a systematic, emotion-free approach to the markets without traditional stop losses. KEY FEATURES No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and
GoldStorm Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
5 (1)
Experts
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System Overview GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture Strategy A (Conservative) : Long-term swing trading with high probability setups Strateg
FREE
SeeGrid EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System Overview SeeGrid EA v1.20 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis. Key Features 1. Bi-Directional DCA Grid System Positive DCA : Follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication Negative DCA : Counter-trend avera
FREE
RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicateurs
RSI Advanced: Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals! RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to identif
FREE
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitaires
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters OVERVIEW XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. KEY FEATURES Smart Grid DCA Syste
FREE
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Perfect for traders seeking a systemati
FREE
Magic Order Manager EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitaires
Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System Product Description Transform your trading experience with intelligent position management! Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading profits through smart automation and risk control. Key Features Intelligent Auto Take Profit Automatically closes ALL positions when profit targets are reached Dynamic profit levels based
FREE
Filtrer:
budij
14
budij 2025.07.21 03:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis