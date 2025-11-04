King ElChart Telegram Bridge
- Utilità
- Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
- Versione: 2.25
- Attivazioni: 5
King ElChart Telegram Bridge
A professional bridge between MetaTrader and Telegram.
It can send and receive trading signals instantly and manage trades automatically.
FEATURES
• Two modes: Sender and Receiver
• Works on any symbol or timeframe
• Fast and lightweight
• Easy setup and real-time status display
NOTE
After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messages
to receive the bridge package and assistance with setup.