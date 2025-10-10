Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5

Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5

This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator. 
Main features:
- Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic.
- Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings.
- Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength.
- Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero.
- Fully customizable and completely non-repainting.
- Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes.

How it differs from the built-in MetaTrader Momentum:
- The built-in Momentum uses raw price differences and can be very noisy.
- Momentum Ninja Advanced applies EMA smoothing and zero-cross detection.
- It provides clearer direction changes and fewer false fluctuations.

Precision Momentum Detection for Professional Traders.

For support or any assistance after purchase, 

please contact me through my official MQL5 profile page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mohamedmaher2024



Altri dall’autore
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilità
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
King Dual Force EA
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King ElChart – Dual-System Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview King ElChart is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to provide consistent results through a dual-strategy system. It integrates advanced risk control, real-market logic, and flexible customization to suit multiple trading styles  from precision indicator entries to multi-level recovery with hedging. Main Features Manual or fully automated operation Two trading modes: Grid Recovery with Hedging (up to 3 recovery stages) P
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilità
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione