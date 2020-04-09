AI Level Hunter PRO

AI Level Hunter EA — Smart and Strategic Trading

Stop wasting time on complicated systems. AI Level Hunter is a powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that helps you trade using a breakout strategy based on support and resistance levels detected by built-in AI logic.

It’s fast, intuitive, and gives you full control over your risk with flexible money management features.

3 Trading Modes — You Choose How to Trade

Standard mode: fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
Averaging mode: adds positions as the market moves
Recovery mode: increases lot size after a loss to recover faster

Only one mode is active at a time — you stay in control.

Why AI Level Hunter Stands Out

– Effective on major instruments like EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD and others
– Breakout entries based on dynamic price structure and extremums
– Simple setup — just drop it on the chart
– Adjustable risk: fixed lot or auto lot sizing
– Built-in equity protection and drawdown control
– Suitable for beginners and pros alike

Additional Features

– Limit the number of averaging steps
– Auto-stop entries when drawdown exceeds your limits
– Automatically close a series if equity drops too far
– Clean code, no hidden logic — reliable and transparent

AI Level Hunter EA is not just another trading robot. It’s a practical, ready-to-use system with no time limits, no lot restrictions, and no complex configurations. Download it, test it, and trade with confidence.

Join the Community

Share results, exchange strategies, or ask questions with fellow traders.
Let the levels guide your trading — the smart way.

Prodotti consigliati
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 4. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimi
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 4. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to opti
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Forex Oscars PRO EA
Oskars Paeglis
Experts
Forex Oscar's PRO EA   is the advanced mathematics algorithms  system  with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points and required amount of the rate in any market situation. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me. I have done very big mathematical calculations and I have found the right formula to trade in the Forex market. It takes a lot of work and time to achieve the best results.Nothing fancy here only
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ Auto Switch Trend Grid Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that maps volatility to timeframe and keeps risk under control with a built-in Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions, and seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid – 5 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed. Mapped volatility – ATR mapping (M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
GapRevScalper
Catalin Zachiu
4.78 (9)
Experts
Questo è un metodo semplice ma potenzialmente efficace se usato correttamente, basato sulle operazioni aperte se si verificano degli spazi tra le candele. I valori di input per le dimensioni dello spazio sono misurati in punti. L'ultimo intervallo tra due candele e anche il tempo dell'intervallo vengono visualizzati nel commento del grafico. Non tutti i broker potrebbero essere adatti a questo robot commerciale. I test e l'ottimizzazione si basano sullo storico dei prezzi MQL 5. Dispone inoltr
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Experts
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Sono rimaste solo 1/5 copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 175$ // Versione MT5 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sospeso c
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
Altri dall’autore
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Consulente di trading Ice Cube Scalper -         è uno scalper giornaliero   , che effettua un gran numero di operazioni al giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di fare trading seguendo il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario comprenderlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nei backtesting che nel trading live. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di testar
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Coppy Master MT5   è uno strumento per copiare le negoziazioni tra i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT5 a MT4, da MT4 a MT5 e anche tra conti dello stesso tipo. Per un corretto funzionamento, tutti i terminali devono essere avviati su un computer o VPS. DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per copiare su MetaTrader 4 è necessaria una versione separata del prodotto:   Coppy Master MT4   . Funzioni principali: Tipo di connessione Modalità Master e Ric
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Copy Master MT4       è uno strumento di copia delle transazioni per i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, nonché tra conti dello stesso tipo MT4 a MT4. Per funzionare correttamente, tutti i terminali devono essere in esecuzione sullo stesso PC o VPS. [   DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per la copia su MetaTrader 4, una versione separata —       Copy Master MT5       - è obbligatorio. Caratteristiche principali: Modalità di c
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuti nel mondo del trading dell'oro innovativo ed efficiente con GoldPro, un robot di trading avanzato progettato specificamente per aiutarvi ad avere successo nel mercato dell'oro. Il consulente utilizza la tecnica della media, non dovresti percepirla come buona o cattiva, ma come un approccio che funziona sul mercato, scartando la convinzione unipolare che un metodo sia buono e l'altro cattivo, esiste e può essere applicato con successo, questo è un dato di fatto. Affidabilità ed esper
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore di domanda e offerta reale       - ti consentirà di determinare rapidamente la posizione della resistenza e i livelli di supporto in tutti i tempi. L'indicatore sarà utile per coloro che utilizzano l'analisi tecnica nel loro trading. L'indicatore è facile da usare, basta trascinare e rilasciare sul grafico e l'indicatore ti mostrerà i livelli di supporto e resistenza più probabili. Quando si cambiano i periodi di tempo, vedrai i livelli per il periodo di tempo appena selezionato. Ro
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
AI Trade Analyzer   è uno strumento intelligente di analisi di mercato implementato nel formato indicatore. Il programma visualizza i segnali sul grafico e aiuta il trader a valutare la situazione del mercato sulla base di indicatori tecnici e notizie di fondo. Funzioni principali: 1. Analisi tecnica: Supporto per gli indicatori più diffusi: EMA (corto/lungo), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stocastico, ATR, Bande di Bollinger, Punti Pivot, Fibonacci. Identificazione di tendenze, divergenze e livelli
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
HYT (Help Your Trading)   è uno strumento progettato per aiutarti   a ridurre la media   delle tue posizioni in perdita utilizzando due tecniche principali: Media standard. Copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni nella direzione del trend. Questo strumento consente di gestire più posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia in acquisto che in vendita. HYT calcola automaticamente la dimensione della posizione successiva, il prezzo dell'ordine, la direzione per la media e la chiusura della po
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilità
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, un programma che ti consente di controllare il rischio totale dei tuoi consulenti di trading sul tuo conto. Con questo programma, puoi controllare il rischio massimo che sarà consentito sul conto per tutti i consulenti. Ad esempio, imposti il rischio del 30% del drawdown massimo, il che significa che se i tuoi robot di trading azionario superano il rischio del 30%, il Risk Controller chiuderà tutte le posizioni dei consulenti e può anche chiudere tutti i grafici
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Descrizione del consulente Smart Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading automatico a griglia con selezione automatica delle impostazioni per ogni coppia di trading. L'Expert Advisor seleziona automaticamente le impostazioni per ogni coppia di valute, quindi non è necessario definire i parametri per ogni coppia, i calcoli si basano sulla volatilità dello strumento negoziato. Al momento del trading, puoi impostare la direzione dei punti di ingresso. Abilita il filtro per trend. A proposito di
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicatori
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo screener consente di identificare le risorse che sono più del solito ipercomprate (% di aumento) o ipervendute (% di caduta) entro un periodo di tempo selezionato (intervallo di tempo). Il mercato è regolato dalla legge, compra a meno, vendi di più, ma senza uno scanner automatico sarà molto difficile per te identificare valute/azioni che sono in ipercomprato o ipervenduto più del solito, diciamo, entro la settimana in corso, o l'attuale ora o mese. Possono essere decine o centinaia di s
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicatori
Logica di lavoro L'importanza di questo indicatore risiede nel fatto che permette di capire quanto “carburante è rimasto sullo strumento”. Immagina la situazione, sei partito in un'auto con una batteria mezza scarica, in media questa quantità di energia è sufficiente per un'auto per 250 km, quindi se vuoi, non puoi superare una distanza di 700 km. Quindi, per ogni strumento, c'è un certo movimento di prezzo giornaliero e, come risultato di osservazioni statistiche, è stato rivelato che l'85% d
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Utilità MetaTrader MTI (Main Trading Info) – mostra le informazioni di trading di base per un trader, vale a dire: dimensione media e attuale dello spread Scambia le dimensioni per posizioni corte e lunghe Costo di 1 pip per 1 lotto di trading Dimensione del livello di stop (distanza minima per effettuare ordini in sospeso) Tempo fino alla fine della sessione di trading corrente (rossa) e tempo fino all'inizio della sessione di trading successiva (grigia). Il tempo fino alla fine della sessione
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Logica strategica Pump and Dump Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading completamente automatizzato creato da un trader per i trader. La strategia è "compra meno, vendi più caro". Gli ordini vengono aperti dopo un significativo aumento/ribasso del prezzo. Il significato di base della strategia Pump and Dump è acquistare un bene a un prezzo inferiore quando il prezzo scende e venderlo a un prezzo più alto quando il prezzo aumenta. Probabilmente avrai notato che dopo bruschi movimenti di prez
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Consulente commerciale Scalper per cubetti di ghiaccio -           è uno scalper diurno       , facendo un gran numero di scambi ogni giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di negoziare con il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario capirlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nel backtesting che nel trading dal vivo. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di test
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Script Chiudi tutti gli ordini positivi per MT4       - ti consentirà di chiudere rapidamente tutti gli ordini redditizi sul tuo account. Lo script è   adatto   per i momenti in   cui è necessario chiudere rapidamente tutti gli ordini redditizi   . Lo script ha l'unico parametro per impostare Profit_in_pips - in esso specifichi quanti punti di profitto dovrebbero essere nell'ordine in modo che rientri nelle condizioni per chiudere la posizione. Lo script è molto facile da usare   , basta trascin
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione