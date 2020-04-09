AI Level Hunter PRO

AI Level Hunter EA — Smart and Strategic Trading

Stop wasting time on complicated systems. AI Level Hunter is a powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that helps you trade using a breakout strategy based on support and resistance levels detected by built-in AI logic.

It’s fast, intuitive, and gives you full control over your risk with flexible money management features.

3 Trading Modes — You Choose How to Trade

Standard mode: fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
Averaging mode: adds positions as the market moves
Recovery mode: increases lot size after a loss to recover faster

Only one mode is active at a time — you stay in control.

Why AI Level Hunter Stands Out

– Effective on major instruments like EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD and others
– Breakout entries based on dynamic price structure and extremums
– Simple setup — just drop it on the chart
– Adjustable risk: fixed lot or auto lot sizing
– Built-in equity protection and drawdown control
– Suitable for beginners and pros alike

Additional Features

– Limit the number of averaging steps
– Auto-stop entries when drawdown exceeds your limits
– Automatically close a series if equity drops too far
– Clean code, no hidden logic — reliable and transparent

AI Level Hunter EA is not just another trading robot. It’s a practical, ready-to-use system with no time limits, no lot restrictions, and no complex configurations. Download it, test it, and trade with confidence.

Join the Community

Share results, exchange strategies, or ask questions with fellow traders.
Let the levels guide your trading — the smart way.

