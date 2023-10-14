Algo Edge MT4

Algo Edge EA

Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.



EA work with high and low from Last Candle.

AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.

Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize.

EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk.

Functions:

For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30.



-inp1_ =Robot Worktime

inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will increase the Lot per 1000$ to delete it set VolumePercent to 0.00 (Lot increase by Forex 0.01 Lot per 1000$) (Lot increase by Indizes 1 Lot per 1000$).

-inp_2 and Inp_4 StopLoss = The last Candle Wick Low

inp_2 and Inp_4 TakeProfit = The Take Profit not fixed it is calculated from the Stop Loss.

inp_2 and inp_4 TakeProfitPercentSL = The Robot take automatic the Take Profit from the Last Candle Low Stop Loss and increase it Percent Volumen that is Set.

It gives no Sets becouse the Robot work with the Last High and the Last Low from the current Candle also customizable.

Write me a Message when you have Questions about the EA, i send the ex4 Code by Request.



