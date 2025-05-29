Trade Journal Plus MT4
- Indicateurs
- DigitalPrime
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 29 mai 2025
- Activations: 5
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview
Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging.
Key Features
-
Automatic Session Logging
Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade.
-
Real-Time PnL Display
Shows the percentage-based PnL of the current trading session directly on the chart.
-
CSV Report Generation
At the end of each session (when all trades are closed), the tool creates a detailed session report in CSV format.
-
Performance Metrics
Tracks essential metrics, including:
-
Number of trades
-
Total session duration
-
Net PnL (%)
-
Maximum drawdown
-
Time in trade vs. idle time
-
-
Lightweight and Efficient
Automatically cleans up temporary global variables upon session end or indicator removal to maintain platform performance.
How to Use
-
Attach the Trade Journal Plus indicator to any chart.
-
The session will begin logging automatically once the first trade opens.
-
Real-time session PnL appears on the chart.
-
Once all positions are closed, a CSV file will be generated with full session statistics.
Accessing the Reports
To view your session reports:
-
Open MetaTrader 4.
-
Click File > Open Data Folder.
-
Navigate to: MQL5 > Files
This folder will contain all generated CSV reports.
Note: Ensure the report file is closed in other programs before a new session ends to avoid file write errors.
Compatibility & Technical Notes
-
Works on any chart or symbol within MetaTrader 4.
-
Does not use DLLs, external APIs, or web requests.
-
All operations and file handling are conducted locally.
-
Data is stored securely inside the MT4 environment.
Suitability
Trade Journal Plus is ideal for traders who want to:
-
Maintain consistent and automated session records
-
Monitor performance metrics without external spreadsheets
-
Improve trading discipline and review trading behavior over time