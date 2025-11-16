Multi Symbol Scanner
- Indicatori
- ahmed mohiuddin
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 10
Overview
The Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glance.
Key Features
🎯 Multi-Instrument Monitoring
-
Track up to 28 different symbols simultaneously (easily customizable)
-
Pre-configured with major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD) and commodities (XAUUSD, BTCUSD)
-
Support for any trading instrument available on your platform
📊 Comprehensive Trend Analysis
-
Uptrend Percentage: Clear visual representation of bullish momentum strength
-
Downtrend Percentage: Immediate identification of bearish pressure
-
Color-coded signals (Green for uptrend dominance, Red for downtrend control)
-
Real-time percentage calculations for precise trend assessment
⚡ Advanced Volatility Metrics
-
Proprietary data value calculations for market volatility
-
Customizable analysis periods for different trading styles
-
Precision formatting to 5 decimal places for accurate readings
🎨 Professional Dashboard Design
-
Clean, table-aligned display with perfect column formatting
-
Customizable colors, fonts, and positioning
-
Built-in background panel with border customization
-
Monospaced font support for consistent alignment across all symbols
⏰ Flexible Timeframe Support
-
Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly
-
Set once for all instruments or use current chart timeframe
-
Real-time updates every second for the most current market data
Benefits for Traders
Time Efficiency
-
Monitor dozens of instruments without switching charts
-
Instant overview of market conditions across your entire watchlist
-
Eliminate the need for multiple chart windows
Enhanced Decision Making
-
Quick identification of strongest trending instruments
-
Clear visual signals for immediate trade opportunities
-
Comprehensive market context for better entry/exit timing
Customization & Flexibility
-
Adjustable analysis parameters to match your trading strategy
-
Fully customizable visual appearance to suit your preferences
-
Easy symbol list modification without editing code
User-Friendly Interface
-
Intuitive color coding (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)
-
Professional layout with clear column headers
-
No complex interpretation required - signals are immediately understandable
Technical Specifications
Input Parameters
-
Analysis Period 1 (14): Primary analysis period for volatility calculations
-
Analysis Period 2 (20): Secondary period for trend assessment
-
Chart Period: Timeframe for all calculations (uses current chart by default)
-
Instruments List: Comma-separated symbols to monitor
-
Visual Customization: Colors, fonts, positioning, and sizing options
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 4 Platform
-
All instrument types (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto)
-
All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
-
No additional dependencies required
Who Is This For?
Day Traders
-
Quick scanning for intraday opportunities
-
Multiple timeframe analysis in one window
Swing Traders
-
Monitoring broader market trends
-
Identifying strength/weakness rotations
Portfolio Managers
-
Overseeing multiple positions simultaneously
-
Risk assessment across correlated instruments
Market Analysts
-
Technical analysis across currency strengths
-
Inter-market relationship monitoring
Setup & Usage
Simply attach the indicator to any chart, customize your symbol list and preferred settings, and the dashboard will automatically populate with real-time data. The indicator requires no maintenance and updates continuously during market hours.