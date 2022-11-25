The Raven EA
- Experts
- Luiz Fernando Novo Da Silva
- Versione: 1.30
- Aggiornato: 20 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits.
Pair: CHFJPY
Timeframe: M15
Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd
SETTINGS:
1.hourinit / hourend
2.spreadlimit
3.stop loss / take profit
4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie
5.gridmultiplier
6.lots
7.deviation of bollinger indicator
IMPORTANT:
1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommended a low spread broker (no more than 17)
2.remember to use a quality data to get a accurate backtest