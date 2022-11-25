The Raven EA

The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits.


Pair: CHFJPY


Timeframe: M15


Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd


SETTINGS:


1.hourinit / hourend

2.spreadlimit

3.stop loss / take profit

4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie

5.gridmultiplier

6.lots

7.deviation of bollinger indicator


IMPORTANT:


1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommended a low spread broker (no more than 17)


2.remember to use a quality data to get a accurate backtest


