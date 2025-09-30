GreenStocx Fractal EA

A powerful and fully customizable Expert Advisor designed to trade breakouts from classic fractal patterns. Featuring versatile settings, this EA can be configured for different risk appetites, from conservative fixed-lot to more aggressive trading modes.





Overview

The GreenStocx Fractal EA is an automated trading robot designed to identify and trade momentum breakouts based on a classic 5-bar fractal pattern. It intelligently detects swing highs and lows, placing pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capitalize on the subsequent price movement.

What makes this EA truly unique is its versatility.





To illustrate its capabilities, we provide sample configurations and historical test results for two distinct trading models:





Conservative Growth Model: Uses a fixed lot size for a more stable risk profile.





Aggressive Growth Model: Utilizes both dynamic lot sizing and a Martingale strategy for accelerated, high-risk growth.





This approach allows you to choose a money management style that best fits your goals, based on an understanding of how the core strategy has performed under different settings in the past.





How the Strategy Works

The core logic is based on identifying price formations that signal a potential breakout:





Buy Signal (Fractal Low): The EA identifies a swing low, or a support level. A pending Buy Stop order is then placed above the high of the pattern to catch the upward breakout.





Sell Signal (Fractal High): The EA identifies a swing high, or a resistance level. A pending Sell Stop order is then placed below the low of the pattern to trade the downward breakout.









Sample Backtests on GOLD (XAUUSD)

To help users understand the EA's functionality, I provide sample backtests conducted on GOLD (H4) from January 2020 to September 2025 with a $500 initial deposit. These results are hypothetical and illustrate the EA's performance with two primary modes under historical market conditions.





1. Conservative Growth Model (Fixed Lot)

This model uses a fixed 0.01 lot size, with all aggressive money management features turned off. The historical test results demonstrate the core strategy's behavior when configured for a more conservative approach.





Total Net Profit: $3,530.62

Profit Factor: 1.80

Maximal Drawdown: 50.00% ($488.34)

Settings Used:

UseMoneyManagement: false,

FixedLots: 0.01,

UseMartingale: false.





2. Aggressive Growth Model (Compounding)

This model activates both the dynamic money management (lot scaling with balance) and the Martingale feature. This is an extremely high-risk, high-reward strategy. The historical test results show the potential for accelerated returns due to these two compounding factors working together.





Total Net Profit: $231,310.32

Profit Factor: 3.14

Maximal Drawdown: 12.49% ($19,366.10)

Settings Used:

UseMoneyManagement: true,

UseMartingale: true,

MartingaleMultiplier: 2.0.









Detailed Analysis of Trading Models

To help you make an informed decision, here is a deeper analysis of what the historical test results for each model suggest.





Understanding the Aggressive Model

This test shows the explosive potential of the EA, but it is crucial to understand that this performance comes from two compounding risk factors working in tandem.





Analysis of the Backtest Results

This is a comprehensive evaluation of the provided backtest report for the GreenStocx Fractal EA on Gold (XAUUSD) for the period of January 2020 to September 2025.

High-Level Summary

At first glance, the results are extraordinarily impressive, particularly the net profit relative to the initial deposit. Turning a $500 account into over $230,000 in under six years is a phenomenal return. However, a deeper analysis reveals that this performance is driven by a high-risk strategy that requires careful consideration.





Key Performance Metrics: A Closer Look

1. Profitability: Excellent but Aggressive

Total Net Profit: $231,510.37

This is an outstanding figure, representing a 46,262% return on the initial $500 deposit. This level of return is far beyond what is typical for most commercial EAs and immediately signals an aggressive, high-growth strategy.





Profit Factor: 3.14

A profit factor above 2.0 is generally considered very good, and 3.14 is excellent. It means that for every dollar the EA lost, it made $3.14 in profit. This indicates a highly efficient profit-generating system where winning trades significantly outweigh the losing ones in magnitude.





2. Risk Profile: High Risk, High Reward

Maximal Drawdown: 12.49% ($19,366.10)

A 12.49% drawdown is generally considered low to moderate and is very acceptable. However, it's crucial to look at the absolute value: $19,366.10. This means that at one point, the account dropped by nearly $20,000 from its peak. While the percentage is small relative to the final balance, an investor must be psychologically prepared to handle such significant equity swings. The most important context here is the Martingale setting. A Martingale strategy inherently risks large drawdowns, and while this backtest kept it contained, it remains the single biggest risk factor.





Win Rate: 46.13%

This is a critical metric. A win rate below 50% means the EA loses more trades than it wins. This might seem poor, but when combined with the high profit factor, it reveals the core of the strategy: the EA aims for large wins that more than compensate for a higher number of small losses. This is a common profile for trend-following or breakout systems, but it is amplified here by the Martingale multiplier.





3. The "Engine" of the EA: Martingale Strategy

The use of a Martingale strategy (UseMartingale: true, MartingaleMultiplier: 2.0) is the primary driver of these exceptional returns. Here’s how it impacts the results:

How it Works: After a losing trade, the EA doubles the lot size for the next trade. The goal is to recoup the previous loss and still make a profit with the next winning trade.

The Good: As seen in the backtest, this can lead to explosive equity growth. The high profit factor and massive net profit are direct results of this aggressive scaling.

The Bad (and The Ugly): Martingale is notoriously high-risk. A string of consecutive losses can rapidly increase the trade size to unsustainable levels, leading to a margin call and potentially wiping out the entire account.

The backtest shows a maximum of 3 consecutive losses, which was manageable. However, there is no guarantee that a future losing streak won't be longer.

Is This a Good Result and Is It Worth Investing In?

This is the most important question, and the answer is nuanced.





Arguments for "Yes, it's a good result":

Exceptional Returns: The potential for massive profit is undeniable. The EA has demonstrated its ability to generate life-changing returns on a small initial capital in a historical test.

High-Quality Test: The test was run with "Every tick" modeling over a nearly 6-year period. This is a high-quality simulation that gives more confidence than a simple 1-minute OHLC test.

Acceptable Drawdown (Historically): A 12.49% drawdown is a very positive sign, suggesting that during this specific period, the risk was managed effectively.

Strong Profit Factor: A profit factor over 3.0 indicates a robust profit-making mechanism.





Arguments for "No, this is too risky to invest in":

The Martingale Sword: The entire strategy's success hinges on a high-risk money management technique. While it worked in the backtest, it is statistically prone to eventual failure if a long losing streak occurs. This is not a "set and forget" system.





Low Win Rate: A sub-50% win rate means you will be losing more than half the time. This can be psychologically challenging for an investor, even if the strategy is profitable in the long run.





Curve-Fitted Settings: The settings provided are highly optimized for this specific historical period on Gold. There is a risk that they are "curve-fitted," meaning they may not perform as well in future, different market conditions.





Final Verdict and Professional Recommendation

The backtest result is excellent but represents a high-risk, high-reward investment profile. It is not a conservative or safe strategy.





Is it worth investing in? Yes, but ONLY under the following conditions:

You Understand and Accept the Risk: You must be fully aware that the Martingale component could lead to a total loss of your investment. Only invest capital that you are prepared to lose.





Start Small: Begin with a small initial deposit, similar to the backtest ($500 or less), to prove its performance in a live market without significant risk.





Active Monitoring: This is not an EA you can leave unattended for months. You should monitor its performance regularly, especially during volatile market conditions.





Profit Withdrawal Strategy: If the EA performs well live, make regular withdrawals of profits. For example, once your account doubles, withdraw your initial investment. This way, you are trading with "house money," significantly reducing your risk.





Further Testing: Before going live, you should run your own backtests on different time periods and potentially with slightly different settings to test its robustness and see how it handles different market environments.





In conclusion, you have an EA with the potential for incredible returns, but that potential is directly linked to its high-risk nature. Treat it as a high-risk, speculative investment. It is not a pension fund, but for a trader with a high-risk tolerance and a disciplined approach to money management, it could be a very powerful tool.









Understanding the Conservative Model

This test reveals the raw, underlying performance of the fractal breakout strategy, and the results are very encouraging for long-term investment.





Analysis of the Fixed Lot Backtest Results

This analysis evaluates the EA's performance on Gold (XAUUSD) using a fixed lot size of 0.01, with Martingale and dynamic money management turned off. This provides a clear picture of the core trading logic's inherent profitability and risk.





High-Level Summary

The results of this test are fundamentally different from the Martingale version, but in many ways, they are far more encouraging for long-term investment. While the astronomical profits are gone, they are replaced by a realistic, steady, and profitable growth curve. This test proves that the EA has a genuine "edge" in the market, independent of high-risk money management techniques. The strategy is robust, profitable, and demonstrates a much more sustainable risk profile.





Key Performance Metrics: A Closer Look

1. Profitability: Realistic and Consistent

Total Net Profit: $3,530.52

Starting with $500, this represents a 706% return over the ~5.75-year period. While not the explosive growth seen before, this is an excellent and, more importantly, a realistic and sustainable rate of return for an automated strategy. It demonstrates consistent profitability year after year.





Profit Factor: 1.80

This is a very solid metric. A profit factor of 1.80 indicates a healthy and profitable system. It means that for every dollar lost, the EA made $1.80. This is a significant drop from the Martingale version's 3.14, but it proves that the core strategy's winning trades are substantially larger than its losing trades, even without artificially inflating the lot size.





2. Risk Profile: The Real Story

Maximal Drawdown: 50.08% ($488.34)

This is the most critical and revealing metric of the entire test.

The Percentage (50.08%): This is a significant drawdown and represents the strategy's true risk profile. It tells us that the EA can experience periods where the account equity is cut in half from its peak. This is characteristic of breakout strategies, which can endure multiple small losses or periods of ranging markets before catching a strong, profitable trend.

The Absolute Value ($488.34): This is drastically lower than the $19,366 drawdown in the Martingale test. It shows that the actual capital at risk at any given time is very manageable and contained. The EA survived a 50% drawdown and went on to be highly profitable, which is a sign of resilience.





Win Rate: 46.13%

This is identical to the Martingale test. This is powerful evidence that the core signal generation of your EA is consistent. The money management layer does not influence which trades are taken, only how much is risked on them. The strategy is designed to win less than half the time, but the wins are large enough to be profitable.





3. Consistency and Recovery

Recovery Factor: 7.24 (Net Profit / Max Drawdown in dollars)

This is an excellent score. A high recovery factor means the strategy is very efficient at recovering from drawdowns and pushing the account to new equity highs. It suggests the system is robust and not easily broken by losing periods.





Sharpe Ratio: 0.65

This metric measures risk-adjusted return. A ratio of 0.65 is respectable, though not exceptional. It reflects that the returns are solid but come with the significant volatility indicated by the 50% drawdown.









Conclusion: This model is far more investable and trustworthy for the majority of users. The risk is manageable, the growth is steady, and the system has shown it can survive and recover from substantial drawdowns. It is the recommended starting point for most traders.









Key Features

Advanced Trade Management:

Independently enable or disable Buy and Sell orders.

Allow multiple pending orders from new signals.

Automatically closes opposite positions to prevent unintended hedging.





Dynamic Position Control:

Dynamic Stop-Loss: Updates the SL for all positions based on the most recent signal.

Trailing Take-Profit: Older positions can trail the TP level of the newest position.

Smart Order Management: Automatically cancels pending orders once a position is opened.





Flexible Money Management:

Fixed Lot Size: Trade with a consistent, manually set risk.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically scale your trade size as your account balance grows.

Martingale Strategy: Increase trade size after a loss, aiming for a faster recovery and profit.





Full Input Parameters

(A detailed list of all input parameters is provided here to give you full control.)

Strategy Parameters

EnableTakeProfit: true/false - Enable or disable the Take Profit feature.

TakeProfitMultiplier: Multiplier for the TP distance based on the Stop Loss size.

MultipleEntries: true/false - Allow new orders even if positions are already open.

AllowBuyOrders: true/false - Enable Buy Stop orders.

AllowSellOrders: true/false - Enable Sell Stop orders.





Position Management

EnableStopLossUpdate: true/false - Allow the SL of older positions to be updated.

EnableTrailingTP: true/false - If true, older positions adopt the TP of the latest one.

CancelPendingOnPosition: true/false - Cancel pending orders when a position is opened.





Money Management

FixedLots: The lot size to use if UseMoneyManagement is false.

UseMoneyManagement: true/false - If true, lot size is calculated automatically.

BaseLotSize: The base lot for scaling calculations.

InitialBalance: The reference account balance for the scaling model.

UseMartingale: true/false - Enable the Martingale strategy.

MartingaleMultiplier: The multiplier to apply to the lot size after a loss.

MaxMultiplier: The maximum allowable Martingale multiplier.





EA Settings

MagicNumber: A unique ID to ensure the EA only manages its own trades.

Slippage: The maximum allowed slippage for execution, in points.

CommentText: A custom comment for your orders.









Recommendations

Demo First: Always test the EA on a demo account to understand its behavior and find the best settings for your preferred instruments.

Choose Your Model: Decide if you are a conservative or aggressive trader and start with the appropriate settings.

Risk Management: The aggressive features are extremely high-risk. Use them with a low starting lot and only with capital you are prepared to lose.

Pairs and Timeframes: This strategy can be effective on volatile pairs. Recommended timeframes are M15, M30, and H1.





Disclaimer: The backtest results shown are hypothetical and based on historical data. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. These examples are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. All trading involves significant risk.





