Golden Algo MT5

A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation.

Best Settings: Download SET File

For XAUUSD

Time Frame : 1 Min

Features :

  • Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits.
  • a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events,
  • daily money management to determine the maximum loss during the day,
  • smart capital management based on a flexible risk ratio,
  • a timing filter that allows precise trading hours. 
Recommendations :
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Min Deposit: $300

This system is designed to balance security and efficiency .

The current version supports MT5. If you need an MT4 version, you can contact me. Thank you!

