Introducing "ScalpMancer" – The Sorcerer of Scalping!

Unlock the power of precision trading with ScalpMancer, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines the art of Fibonacci retracement with the momentum of powerful candles. Designed to capture optimal scalping opportunities, ScalpMancer brings magic to your trading strategy, delivering impressive and consistent results.

Key Features:

Fibonacci + Momentum : A blend of classic technical analysis with cutting-edge algorithms, ensuring every trade is backed by solid market signals.

Stable Returns : Expect a solid 10-20% monthly return on average, with no risky strategies like Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or Locking.

Proven Performance : Back-tested from April 1st - September 20th, 2025 on the XAUUSD pair, ScalpMancer opened 182 trades , with a 47.8% win rate , and a 0.62:1 risk/reward ratio . The results speak for themselves!

Low Risk, High Rewards : Maximum drawdown of 31.19% and a profit factor of 1.49 , offering a balanced approach with 8 consecutive losses max and 13 consecutive wins max .

Tailored for XAUUSD: Currently, ScalpMancer is optimized for trading on XAUUSD, making it a reliable companion for precious metal traders.

Why Choose ScalpMancer?

Reliable, no-risk strategies that let you trade with confidence.

Consistent growth without the wild fluctuations of high-risk systems.

Designed for traders who want stability and sustainable returns.

Activate the magic of smart scalping. Let ScalpMancer work its wizardry and amplify your trading success!





DISCLAIMER:

Use this recommended setting for the best result as we have already tested it!!

1. For now, this EA is only recommended to be used in XAUUSD, as we already tested it

2. Use any time frame chart on the MetaTrader platform as this EA is not affected by it

3. Set "startTime" parameter to 12 during Daylight Saving Time and 13 during Standard Time (You may need to adjust with your broker's server time, this setting is for brokers with server time of UTC+0)

4. Set "mult" parameter to 1 for lowest risk and higher parameter for higher risk, we recommend using 1

(With greater risk, come greater return! DO IT ON YOUR OWN RISK!)



