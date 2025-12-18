Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.





The indicator automatically detects:

• Swing High (SH)

• Swing Low (SL)

• Break of Structure (BOS)

• Change of Character (CHoCH)





Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting.

BOS signals indicate trend continuation.

CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe.





The indicator is lightweight, fast, and optimized for multi-timeframe analysis.

It does not overload the chart and works smoothly when switching timeframes.



