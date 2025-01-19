Bitcoin Scalper Pro

Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently!

This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout strategy. Bitcoin Scalper Pro analyzes market data in real time and pinpoints key levels, preparing for rapid market movements.

Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a tool for traders who value stability, accuracy, and want to make the most of the crypto market dynamics. Customize it to your trading style and watch it work for you, using a modern approach to analysis and trading.


To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the BTCUSD currency pair chart with the H1 timeframe using the standard settings, and before starting work, select the appropriate risk level for you.


Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
- fixed stop loss, allowing you to control the maximum risk level per transaction;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full control of capital;
- fully automated and does not require the participation of a trader in trading;
- uses the classic system of technical analysis for breaking through price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern forex market.


Specifications:

Platform: 
 MT5
Timeframe: H1
Currency: 
 BTCUSD
Strategy: Trading on price level breakouts
Trading hours: 24/7
Minimum deposit: 100$




Lachlan Jones
27
Lachlan Jones 2025.09.10 14:34 
 

At first I doubted whether it was worth buying this adviser, as I had already lost a lot of money on useless advisers. But I still decided and I want to say that this is a great adviser that really knows how to make money. It is unlikely to make me a millionaire, but it is a great tool for additional passive income, as it is very easy to set up and does not require my participation in the trading processes.

mavelaco
106
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

lightwarrior2
25
lightwarrior2 2025.07.18 18:53 
 

I have been looking for an advisor for trading cryptocurrency for a long time and I want to say that Bitcoin Scalper Pro is just a godsend. The advisor is fully automatic, trades BTCUSD without my participation. I really like that this advisor uses stop loss for each transaction. It works stably, without sharp drawdowns. I recommend it for automatic bitcoin trading!🙂

