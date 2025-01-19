Bitcoin Scalper Pro

4.71

Live signal

Monitroing

MT4 version


Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently!

This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout strategy. Bitcoin Scalper Pro analyzes market data in real time and pinpoints key levels, preparing for rapid market movements.

Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a tool for traders who value stability, accuracy, and want to make the most of the crypto market dynamics. Customize it to your trading style and watch it work for you, using a modern approach to analysis and trading.


To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the BTCUSD currency pair chart with the H1 timeframe using the standard settings, and before starting work, select the appropriate risk level for you.


Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
- fixed stop loss, allowing you to control the maximum risk level per transaction;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full control of capital;
- fully automated and does not require the participation of a trader in trading;
- uses the classic system of technical analysis for breaking through price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern forex market.


Specifications:

Platform: 
 MT5
Timeframe: H1
Currency: 
 BTCUSD
Strategy: Trading on price level breakouts
Trading hours: 24/7
Minimum deposit: 100$
리뷰 18
LittleSensey
24
LittleSensey 2025.12.18 21:55 
 

Excellent EA for Bitcoin, after only one week I got my money back. very professional work

Indra Pratama
216
Indra Pratama 2025.11.11 13:06 
 

I have been using this EA for 2 months, and the result has been very satisfying. The developer is also very friendly and responsive to the questions. Would definitely recommend.

Bon Lee
81
Bon Lee 2025.11.02 08:41 
 

EA is great. the creator is very responsive and helpful.

Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Black Arrow
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (4)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. Live Monitoring EURUSD MT4 version Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapted
Genesis AI
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
4.86 (22)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $179. Next price 399$ After purchase, be sure to write to me in private messages, this is important for maintaining contact, as well as so that I can provide you with important information on setting up EA Live Monitoring Genesis AI is a grid robot with an innovative mathematical algorithm that offers highly efficient Forex trading. Our robot analyzes the market and makes trading decisions based on an advanced mathematical model that allows you to use current market ineff
Night Ranger
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (4)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask.  Only a few copies left at $149. Next price 250$ Live Monitoring Presets for currency pairs Night Ranger is a professional night scalping advisor designed for trading during the Asian session. The advisor's strategy is based on trading within a price range, which makes it an ideal tool during periods of low volatility. Night Ranger opens orders at
Black Arrow MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
4.67 (6)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. Live Signal EURUSD MT5 version Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapted to m
LittleSensey
24
LittleSensey 2025.12.18 21:55 
 

Excellent EA for Bitcoin, after only one week I got my money back. very professional work

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.12.19 00:03
Thank you! I am glad to read your feedback.
amrimond
79
amrimond 2025.12.04 11:52 
 

I’ve been using this bot for over two weeks and still haven’t seen any trades. I reached out for support but received almost no response. Overall, the experience has been disappointing—I’ve stopped using it and ended up losing both the bot cost and VAT. Maybe I’m just unlucky, but it feels like the bot simply didn’t work for me. I don’t recommend purchasing this product. I also requested a refund, but the seller has not responded. :-(

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.12.05 17:21
Everything's great, buddy. My clients and I are seeing trades with the EA, as confirmed by monitoring its performance. I'm sure your lack of trades is due to either improper EA configuration or an excessively wide spread with your broker. I wrote to you and offered to help with the setup, but you declined, saying you didn't need it right now. Therefore, I consider your review biased: you left a negative review without even trading with the EA or seeing its results. It would have been more logical to ask me for help with the setup first and then draw conclusions.
Indra Pratama
216
Indra Pratama 2025.11.11 13:06 
 

I have been using this EA for 2 months, and the result has been very satisfying. The developer is also very friendly and responsive to the questions. Would definitely recommend.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.11.11 15:01
Thank! 😉 I'm glad the advisor is useful to you.
Bon Lee
81
Bon Lee 2025.11.02 08:41 
 

EA is great. the creator is very responsive and helpful.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.11.02 09:16
Thank you very much for your feedback!
Frank Alexander Nitsch
606
Frank Alexander Nitsch 2025.10.30 17:54 
 

Great EA – stable results and easy to use. I've been using it for 3 months now. The author is very responsive and always helpful with questions. Highly recommended!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.10.30 18:48
Thank you for your feedback!
Adrian Garcia
60
Adrian Garcia 2025.10.30 12:59 
 

Thank you Yevhenii for builing this nice EA. I have been using it for around 1 month with positive results. The atention of Yevhenii has been fantastic helping me with some issues and finding the correct configuration for me. Recommended!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.10.30 14:55
Thank you! I'm glad I could please you.
Philippe Andreas Bachmann
550
Philippe Andreas Bachmann 2025.10.27 10:36 
 

A very good EA, I have been using it successfully for 2 months now.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.10.27 11:43
Thank you! I'm glad you liked the EA.
PingPongg
19
PingPongg 2025.09.20 14:14 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.09.20 14:41
Thank you! It's nice to read your review.
Lachlan Jones
29
Lachlan Jones 2025.09.10 14:34 
 

At first I doubted whether it was worth buying this adviser, as I had already lost a lot of money on useless advisers. But I still decided and I want to say that this is a great adviser that really knows how to make money. It is unlikely to make me a millionaire, but it is a great tool for additional passive income, as it is very easy to set up and does not require my participation in the trading processes.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.09.14 21:20
Thanks for your review!
kuronekocapital
106
kuronekocapital 2025.08.13 02:28 
 

I’ve only used this EA for less than a week, and I normally wouldn’t leave a review so soon. However, I feel it’s important to share my experience. Using the medium risk setting (lot size), the EA entered a position right at a resistance level, hit stop loss, and caused a 5.8% loss of my account balance in a single trade. This level of risk per trade is far beyond what I expected. Looking back, I realize I was too naïve to trust the EA solely based on its backtest results and recent performance records. No matter how good an EA’s average performance may be, this kind of drawdown in one trade is not something most traders would be comfortable with. I even ran it on my large account without first testing on a smaller one — a mistake I regret. If you are a new user, please be careful and start with the lowest risk setting or a small account first.

Additional Note:

Of course, the risk level can be set by the user, but the default setting of this EA is “medium”, and by its name most traders would assume it reflects a normal, generally acceptable level of risk. You mentioned to me that this EA is prop firm compatible, but in reality the default “medium” setting results in around a 6% loss per trade — far above what many traders would consider acceptable. At this level, a single losing trade could immediately fail a prop challenge. It would have been better if the actual assumed risk level for “medium” or “very low” was clearly stated so users could make an informed decision before running it.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.08.13 07:02
Hello. Thank you for your feedback, but the lot size and risk level do not depend on the advisor, but on you, you can set any risk level convenient for you. Also, do not judge the advisor if you bought it a few days ago, this is too short a period to judge the result. I hope you continue to use the advisor and over time rethink your review.
mavelaco
106
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.24 15:50
Thank!
lightwarrior2
26
lightwarrior2 2025.07.18 18:53 
 

I have been looking for an advisor for trading cryptocurrency for a long time and I want to say that Bitcoin Scalper Pro is just a godsend. The advisor is fully automatic, trades BTCUSD without my participation. I really like that this advisor uses stop loss for each transaction. It works stably, without sharp drawdowns. I recommend it for automatic bitcoin trading!🙂

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.19 07:26
Thank you!
Pedro Mateus
45
Pedro Mateus 2025.07.14 09:06 
 

At first I watched the work of this adviser following the signal of the author. Then I decided to buy it and use it in my trading. I want to say that this is a good adviser with a very well thought out strategy. At the moment everything is going well and the adviser makes money trading bitcoin on my account. Special thanks to Mr. Yevhenii Mavletbaiev, who kindly answered all my questions and helped with the settings.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.14 21:13
Thank you for your feedback! You motivate me to make the advisors even better.
lukasfff
23
lukasfff 2025.07.03 09:49 
 

This advisor is really very effective and incredibly easy to use. I installed it on BTCUSD (H1), and it works completely automatically, without requiring my intervention. What I was especially pleased with was its stability. The deposit grows smoothly, without any sharp drawdowns, which is very important for me, since I had already lost a lot of money trading other riskier advisors. A huge plus is that it does not use risky strategies like martingale. I am very pleased with the purchase and recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable assistant for trading bitcoin!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.03 11:06
Thank you. It's nice to hear that the advisor helps you in trading.🙂
samantha.505
31
samantha.505 2025.06.14 14:22 
 

This adviser was recommended to me by my friend, he successfully uses it on his trading account and the trading result is impressive. At the moment, everything works great. I also want to say thanks to Mr. Yevhenii for helping me set it up.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.06.14 15:27
Thank you! 🙏
SBudiFX
46
SBudiFX 2025.06.02 16:01 
 

Good! I like this advisor, it really earns. The deposit grows smoothly, without sharp drawdowns. My recommendations!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.06.02 18:25
Thanks buddy
SuyLin1995
25
SuyLin1995 2025.05.29 18:51 
 

Finally, I found a solution that really works for Bitcoin! Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a godsend for those tired of endless charts and nervous monitoring. When I launched it, I was a little skeptical at first, because I had already tried so many "magic" advisors. But this one pleasantly surprised me! It trades Bitcoin with amazing accuracy. The coolest thing is its adaptability. It doesn't matter whether Bitcoin flies to new peaks or sags - the advisor adjusts, looks for entry and exit points, and keeps drawdowns under control. No more Martingales and grids that could wipe out the deposit at any time! This gives me peace of mind and confidence that my capital is safe. I see how my account is growing steadily, and these are not just numbers on paper, but real money. You don't need to be an expert in trading to use it - install it, set it up (and it's very simple!) and watch a professional work.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.05.30 07:21
Thank you very much!
Yerzhan Asanov
29
Yerzhan Asanov 2025.05.26 17:47 
 

Excellent advisor for BTC scalping! This advisor really lives up to expectations. Trades exactly according to the strategy, works well on volatile movements. Risk management is at the level: stop losses are adequate, take profits are balanced. Pros - low drawdown and stable deposit growth. Added it for the long term to my portfolio of profitable advisors.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8433
개발자의 답변 Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.05.27 05:38
Thank!
