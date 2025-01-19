Bitcoin Scalper Pro

Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently!

This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout strategy. Bitcoin Scalper Pro analyzes market data in real time and pinpoints key levels, preparing for rapid market movements.

Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a tool for traders who value stability, accuracy, and want to make the most of the crypto market dynamics. Customize it to your trading style and watch it work for you, using a modern approach to analysis and trading.


To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the BTCUSD currency pair chart with the H1 timeframe using the standard settings, and before starting work, select the appropriate risk level for you.


Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
- fixed stop loss, allowing you to control the maximum risk level per transaction;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full control of capital;
- fully automated and does not require the participation of a trader in trading;
- uses the classic system of technical analysis for breaking through price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern forex market.


Specifications:

Platform: 
 MT5
Timeframe: H1
Currency: 
 BTCUSD
Strategy: Trading on price level breakouts
Trading hours: 24/7
Minimum deposit: 100$
レビュー 18
LittleSensey
24
LittleSensey 2025.12.18 21:55 
 

Excellent EA for Bitcoin, after only one week I got my money back. very professional work

Indra Pratama
201
Indra Pratama 2025.11.11 13:06 
 

I have been using this EA for 2 months, and the result has been very satisfying. The developer is also very friendly and responsive to the questions. Would definitely recommend.

Bon Lee
82
Bon Lee 2025.11.02 08:41 
 

EA is great. the creator is very responsive and helpful.

