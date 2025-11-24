- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
86 (64.66%)
Loss Trades:
47 (35.34%)
Best trade:
16.38 USD
Worst trade:
-12.75 USD
Gross Profit:
248.26 USD (2 482 260 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134.00 USD (1 339 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (31.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.78 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
2.38%
Max deposit load:
4.39%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
133 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
2.89 USD
Average Loss:
-2.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.72 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Annual Forecast:
75.56%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.68 USD (14.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.93% (21.98 USD)
By Equity:
10.30% (21.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|114
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.38 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|24.10 × 194
This is the signal on which the advisor trades: 👉"Bitcoin Scalper Pro"👈
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
114%
1
155
USD
USD
214
USD
USD
47
98%
133
64%
2%
1.85
0.86
USD
USD
17%
1:300
good