Yevhenii Mavletbaiev

Bitcoin Scalper BTC

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
1 review
Reliability
47 weeks
1 / 155 USD
growth since 2025 114%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
86 (64.66%)
Loss Trades:
47 (35.34%)
Best trade:
16.38 USD
Worst trade:
-12.75 USD
Gross Profit:
248.26 USD (2 482 260 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134.00 USD (1 339 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (31.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.78 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
2.38%
Max deposit load:
4.39%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
133 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
2.89 USD
Average Loss:
-2.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.72 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Annual Forecast:
75.56%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.68 USD (14.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.93% (21.98 USD)
By Equity:
10.30% (21.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 133
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 114
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.38 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
This is the signal on which the advisor trades: 👉"Bitcoin Scalper Pro"👈


Average rating:
Nhut Anh Phan
1514
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.11.24 01:47  (modified 2025.12.07 16:54) 
 

good

2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 11:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.23 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.09 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.08 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 02:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.19 17:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 07:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 02:58
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.13 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 04:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
