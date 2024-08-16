Black Arrow MT4

4.67

Live Signal EURUSD

MT5 version


Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapted to modern conditions of the Forex market, which makes it an ideal choice for professional traders and hedge funds.

The Black Arrow advisor strategy is optimized for trading the prestigious USDJPY currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This currency pair exhibits strong volatility, which is ideal for breakout strategies.  Black Arrow is a conservative robot, as it does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale or grid orders. Each trade of this expert is protected by a small stop loss to protect your deposit from serious losses.

Choose the Black Arrow advisor to automate your Forex trading and free up time for more enjoyable things. Instead of spending enormous effort on routine manual trading and constantly experiencing stress, entrust this task to the Black Arrow robot, which knows no fatigue and is able to analyze the market 24 hours a day, making transactions without unnecessary emotions.


To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the chart of the USDJPY currency pair with the H1 timeframe using standard settings, and also select the risk level that suits you before starting.


The most reliable way to ensure the effectiveness of a Forex robot is to monitor the trading results in real time.

Many developers on the Forex market sell their products, but do not use them in trading themselves, as they are not confident in their effectiveness. This results in you buying a tool that is not suitable for "combat conditions" and, in fact, is just a useless dummy.

Since I use my development in real trading, you have a unique opportunity to monitor the trading of the Black Arrow advisor in real time on a real account and personally see the effectiveness of this advisor: Live Signal

The Black Arrow advisor has demonstrated excellent results when tested on historical data, which you can reproduce on your computer. To do this, download the demo version of the advisor and test it in the strategy tester. You can download the test results by following the link: Backtest results


Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
- fixed stop loss, which allows you to control the maximum level of risk per transaction;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full capital control;
- fully automated and does not require the participation of the trader in trading;
- uses a classic system of technical analysis for the breakdown of price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern Forex market. 


Characteristics:

Platform: MT5
Timeframe: H1
Currency: USDJPY
Strategy: Trading on breaking through price levels
Trading time: Around the clock
Minimum deposit: 100$



Recensioni 8
Ganesha7
25
Ganesha7 2025.01.15 20:06 
 

I loved this advisor, I think it has a very big perspective. Who still doubts about buying the advisor "Black Arrow", I recommend not to hesitate and buy it now, it is very cool.

Ardika Pratama
27
Ardika Pratama 2025.01.13 10:51 
 

The "Black Arrow" advisor has become a reliable and effective tool for automated trading for me. It is easy to set up even for beginners. Work on a real account fully corresponds to the results of testing on history.

chismail790
74
chismail790 2025.01.05 09:55 
 

The author is very helpful. EA look promising

Altri dall’autore
Bitcoin Scalper Pro
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
4.8 (10)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $200. Next price is $399 Live signal  Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout strategy. Bitcoin
Night Ranger
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (4)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask.  Only a few copies left at $199. Next price 250$ Live Monitoring Presets for currency pairs Night Ranger is a professional night scalping advisor designed for trading during the Asian session. The advisor's strategy is based on trading within a price range, which makes it an ideal tool during periods of low volatility. Night Ranger opens orders at
Genesis AI
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
4.86 (22)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $179. Next price 399$ After purchase, be sure to write to me in private messages, this is important for maintaining contact, as well as so that I can provide you with important information on setting up EA Live Monitoring Genesis AI is a grid robot with an innovative mathematical algorithm that offers highly efficient Forex trading. Our robot analyzes the market and makes trading decisions based on an advanced mathematical model that allows you to use current market ineff
Black Arrow
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (4)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. Live Monitoring EURUSD MT4 version Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapted
Filtro:
Валерий Гарко
154
Валерий Гарко 2025.05.09 03:44 
 

Слив депозита. Даже сигнал удалил.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8116
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.05.09 07:33
я не удалял сигнал. У меня он есть на MyFxBook. И на данный момент он в прибыли
Ganesha7
25
Ganesha7 2025.01.15 20:06 
 

I loved this advisor, I think it has a very big perspective. Who still doubts about buying the advisor "Black Arrow", I recommend not to hesitate and buy it now, it is very cool.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8116
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.01.16 11:15
Thank you, good to hear
Ardika Pratama
27
Ardika Pratama 2025.01.13 10:51 
 

The "Black Arrow" advisor has become a reliable and effective tool for automated trading for me. It is easy to set up even for beginners. Work on a real account fully corresponds to the results of testing on history.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8116
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.01.14 08:38
Thank you for the feedback, my friend 🙂
chismail790
74
chismail790 2025.01.05 09:55 
 

The author is very helpful. EA look promising

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8116
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.01.05 16:59
Thank You!
AltunKerem
25
AltunKerem 2024.12.16 11:51 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8116
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2024.12.17 13:27
Thank you!
benami1968
27
benami1968 2024.12.14 10:23 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8116
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2024.12.14 12:16
Thank you! I'm glad to hear this feedback.
Pho_Htaung
151
Pho_Htaung 2024.11.25 14:06 
 

The author is responsive and helpful. Still in the early stage of testing out this EA on real account with small fixed lot size. Looks promising.

yusufnabeel
30
yusufnabeel 2024.08.27 11:54 
 

Just started using this EA. The author has been very helpful in setting up and communicating. The track record of the EA is very good! Recommended !

