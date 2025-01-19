Bitcoin Scalper Pro

4.8

Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them.

Only a few copies left at $200. Next price is $399

Live signal 


Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently!

This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout strategy. Bitcoin Scalper Pro analyzes market data in real time and pinpoints key levels, preparing for rapid market movements.

Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a tool for traders who value stability, accuracy, and want to make the most of the crypto market dynamics. Customize it to your trading style and watch it work for you, using a modern approach to analysis and trading.


To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the BTCUSD currency pair chart with the H1 timeframe using the standard settings, and before starting work, select the appropriate risk level for you.


Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
- fixed stop loss, allowing you to control the maximum risk level per transaction;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full control of capital;
- fully automated and does not require the participation of a trader in trading;
- uses the classic system of technical analysis for breaking through price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern forex market.


Specifications:

Platform: 
 MT5
Timeframe: H1
Currency: 
 BTCUSD
Strategy: Trading on price level breakouts
Trading hours: 24/7
Minimum deposit: 100$




Avis 11
Lachlan Jones
27
Lachlan Jones 2025.09.10 14:34 
 

At first I doubted whether it was worth buying this adviser, as I had already lost a lot of money on useless advisers. But I still decided and I want to say that this is a great adviser that really knows how to make money. It is unlikely to make me a millionaire, but it is a great tool for additional passive income, as it is very easy to set up and does not require my participation in the trading processes.

mavelaco
106
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

lightwarrior2
25
lightwarrior2 2025.07.18 18:53 
 

I have been looking for an advisor for trading cryptocurrency for a long time and I want to say that Bitcoin Scalper Pro is just a godsend. The advisor is fully automatic, trades BTCUSD without my participation. I really like that this advisor uses stop loss for each transaction. It works stably, without sharp drawdowns. I recommend it for automatic bitcoin trading!🙂

Produits recommandés
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Adelio MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction à ADELIO Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Aperçu ADELIO est un système de trading automatisé puissant et précis, conçu pour l' Or (XAU/USD) . Il utilise la volatilité et les tendances du marché à travers une stratégie d’entrées multiples pour gérer le risque. ADELIO EA utilise des ajustements de prix momentanés et la force de la volatilité pour le trading, et est conçu pour être facil
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Portfolio Superman MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
Portfolio Ufo MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
NeonCircle
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
NeonCircle This Expert Advisor (EA) is the culmination of my 10+ years of trading experience, offering a straightforward yet effective trading system optimized for the M15 timeframe on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD , AUDNZD , and NZDCAD . While these pairs are pre-optimized, feel free to adjust the settings for any additional instruments you wish to trade. THE SETTINGS FOR THIS EA ARE ATTACHED IN THE FIRST COMMENT!!! Trading Strategy Overview The EA operates without the use of indicators
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.65 (34)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seul un nombre très limité d'exemplaires sera disponible au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU (à partir de 349$) --> OBTENEZ 1 EA GRATUITEMENT (pour 2 numéros de compte commercial). Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bienvenue sur BITCOIN REAPER !   Après l'énorme succès du Gold Reaper, j'ai décidé qu'il était temps d'appliquer les mêmes principes gagnants au mar
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
ProTrade USDJPY
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (1)
Experts
Only 2 copies at a price of 99 USD. Next price 149 USD Pro Trade is a syndicator-free, fully automated scalping trading algorithm. The core of the trading strategy is based on one of the most ancient and reliable patterns, based on the basic axioms of the Forex market - it is a strategy of breaking through strong price zones. Price zones are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received signals and their accuracy. Always after opening an order, a short dynam
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI Hybrid Trader EA The Intelligent Trading System That Adapts for You A new generation of intelligent trading systems powered by a true Hybrid AI. Engineered to adapt, learn, and give you full control over its AI training process. Stop using static EAs that fail in changing markets. Harness the power of an adaptive AI that learns from every trade and protects your account. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introducto
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NOUVEAU : Achetez Goldbot One et choisissez 1 EA gratuitement !! (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici LIVE SIGNAL Présentation de     Goldbot One   , un robot de trading hautement sophistiqué conçu pour le marché de l'or. En se concentrant sur le trading en cassure, Goldbot One exploite à la fois les niveaux de support
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
Plus de l'auteur
Night Ranger
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (4)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask.  Only a few copies left at $199. Next price 250$ Live Monitoring Presets for currency pairs Night Ranger is a professional night scalping advisor designed for trading during the Asian session. The advisor's strategy is based on trading within a price range, which makes it an ideal tool during periods of low volatility. Night Ranger opens orders at
Genesis AI
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
4.86 (22)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $179. Next price 399$ After purchase, be sure to write to me in private messages, this is important for maintaining contact, as well as so that I can provide you with important information on setting up EA Live Monitoring Genesis AI is a grid robot with an innovative mathematical algorithm that offers highly efficient Forex trading. Our robot analyzes the market and makes trading decisions based on an advanced mathematical model that allows you to use current market ineff
Black Arrow MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
4.67 (6)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. Live Signal EURUSD MT5 version Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapted to m
Black Arrow
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (4)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. Live Monitoring EURUSD   MT4 version Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapte
Filtrer:
PingPongg
19
PingPongg 2025.09.20 14:14 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.09.20 14:41
Thank you! It's nice to read your review.
Lachlan Jones
27
Lachlan Jones 2025.09.10 14:34 
 

At first I doubted whether it was worth buying this adviser, as I had already lost a lot of money on useless advisers. But I still decided and I want to say that this is a great adviser that really knows how to make money. It is unlikely to make me a millionaire, but it is a great tool for additional passive income, as it is very easy to set up and does not require my participation in the trading processes.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.09.14 21:20
Thanks for your review!
kuronekocapital
75
kuronekocapital 2025.08.13 02:28 
 

I’ve only used this EA for less than a week, and I normally wouldn’t leave a review so soon. However, I feel it’s important to share my experience. Using the medium risk setting (lot size), the EA entered a position right at a resistance level, hit stop loss, and caused a 5.8% loss of my account balance in a single trade. This level of risk per trade is far beyond what I expected. Looking back, I realize I was too naïve to trust the EA solely based on its backtest results and recent performance records. No matter how good an EA’s average performance may be, this kind of drawdown in one trade is not something most traders would be comfortable with. I even ran it on my large account without first testing on a smaller one — a mistake I regret. If you are a new user, please be careful and start with the lowest risk setting or a small account first.

Additional Note:

Of course, the risk level can be set by the user, but the default setting of this EA is “medium”, and by its name most traders would assume it reflects a normal, generally acceptable level of risk. You mentioned to me that this EA is prop firm compatible, but in reality the default “medium” setting results in around a 6% loss per trade — far above what many traders would consider acceptable. At this level, a single losing trade could immediately fail a prop challenge. It would have been better if the actual assumed risk level for “medium” or “very low” was clearly stated so users could make an informed decision before running it.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.08.13 07:02
Hello. Thank you for your feedback, but the lot size and risk level do not depend on the advisor, but on you, you can set any risk level convenient for you. Also, do not judge the advisor if you bought it a few days ago, this is too short a period to judge the result. I hope you continue to use the advisor and over time rethink your review.
mavelaco
106
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.24 15:50
Thank!
lightwarrior2
25
lightwarrior2 2025.07.18 18:53 
 

I have been looking for an advisor for trading cryptocurrency for a long time and I want to say that Bitcoin Scalper Pro is just a godsend. The advisor is fully automatic, trades BTCUSD without my participation. I really like that this advisor uses stop loss for each transaction. It works stably, without sharp drawdowns. I recommend it for automatic bitcoin trading!🙂

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.19 07:26
Thank you!
Pedro Mateus
44
Pedro Mateus 2025.07.14 09:06 
 

At first I watched the work of this adviser following the signal of the author. Then I decided to buy it and use it in my trading. I want to say that this is a good adviser with a very well thought out strategy. At the moment everything is going well and the adviser makes money trading bitcoin on my account. Special thanks to Mr. Yevhenii Mavletbaiev, who kindly answered all my questions and helped with the settings.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.14 21:13
Thank you for your feedback! You motivate me to make the advisors even better.
lukasfff
23
lukasfff 2025.07.03 09:49 
 

This advisor is really very effective and incredibly easy to use. I installed it on BTCUSD (H1), and it works completely automatically, without requiring my intervention. What I was especially pleased with was its stability. The deposit grows smoothly, without any sharp drawdowns, which is very important for me, since I had already lost a lot of money trading other riskier advisors. A huge plus is that it does not use risky strategies like martingale. I am very pleased with the purchase and recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable assistant for trading bitcoin!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.07.03 11:06
Thank you. It's nice to hear that the advisor helps you in trading.🙂
samantha.505
30
samantha.505 2025.06.14 14:22 
 

This adviser was recommended to me by my friend, he successfully uses it on his trading account and the trading result is impressive. At the moment, everything works great. I also want to say thanks to Mr. Yevhenii for helping me set it up.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.06.14 15:27
Thank you! 🙏
SBudiFX
46
SBudiFX 2025.06.02 16:01 
 

Good! I like this advisor, it really earns. The deposit grows smoothly, without sharp drawdowns. My recommendations!

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.06.02 18:25
Thanks buddy
SuyLin1995
25
SuyLin1995 2025.05.29 18:51 
 

Finally, I found a solution that really works for Bitcoin! Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a godsend for those tired of endless charts and nervous monitoring. When I launched it, I was a little skeptical at first, because I had already tried so many "magic" advisors. But this one pleasantly surprised me! It trades Bitcoin with amazing accuracy. The coolest thing is its adaptability. It doesn't matter whether Bitcoin flies to new peaks or sags - the advisor adjusts, looks for entry and exit points, and keeps drawdowns under control. No more Martingales and grids that could wipe out the deposit at any time! This gives me peace of mind and confidence that my capital is safe. I see how my account is growing steadily, and these are not just numbers on paper, but real money. You don't need to be an expert in trading to use it - install it, set it up (and it's very simple!) and watch a professional work.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.05.30 07:21
Thank you very much!
Yerzhan Asanov
29
Yerzhan Asanov 2025.05.26 17:47 
 

Excellent advisor for BTC scalping! This advisor really lives up to expectations. Trades exactly according to the strategy, works well on volatile movements. Risk management is at the level: stop losses are adequate, take profits are balanced. Pros - low drawdown and stable deposit growth. Added it for the long term to my portfolio of profitable advisors.

Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
8115
Réponse du développeur Yevhenii Mavletbaiev 2025.05.27 05:38
Thank!
Répondre à l'avis