Sniper Entries AI MT4

1

Sniper Entries AI is a powerful, intelligent indicator designed for traders seeking precise entry points at potential market reversals. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, this tool analyzes price patterns across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay informed of trend shifts, no matter the scale of their trades.

Key Features of Sniper Entries AI:

  1. High-Precision Reversal Signals: The indicator scans market movements to identify precise reversal points and continuation, giving you a competitive edge by spotting trend changes before they happen. 

  2. Multi-Timeframe 2

  3.  Analysis: Sniper Entries AI works seamlessly across different timeframes, helping you analyze both short- and long-term trends, allowing you to adapt your strategy to various trading styles.

  4. Dynamic Alerts and Notifications: Set up instant alerts through pop-ups, or push notifications, ensuring you receive timely updates whenever a new trading opportunity arises.

  5. Adaptive AI Algorithm: This intelligent indicator learns and adapts to changing market conditions, improving its accuracy and reliability in different market environments.

  6. User-Friendly Interface and Customizable Settings: Sniper Entries AI features an intuitive interface which shows you the overall performance of the signals at the current timeframe.

Whether you're day trading, swing trading, or investing long-term, Sniper Entries AI offers a well-rounded solution to optimize your entries, boost confidence, and elevate your trading performance.

IMPORTANT: Only few copies left at 30USD. NEXT PRICE @200USD


The London Breakout
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicatori
The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
SnD Zones Indicator MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicatori
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the   Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and custom
Crispr
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Experts
CRISPR is a complex EA which uses more than 6 both traditional and custom indicators to generate high-probability trading setups. Each indicator is a combination of a filter and an entry which has contributed to its stable balance curve over the last 13 years. All trade settings such as SL, TP and trailing stop have been set internally with optimized values which makes the EA a plug and play without having to change the inputs. Moreover, this EA also has a risk monitoring feature to track both d
Prop Drawdown Manager MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Utilità
Prop Drawdown Manager is a sophisticated utility tool designed to assist traders in effectively managing and minimizing the impact of drawdowns within their forex trading accounts. Drawdowns, which represent the reduction in capital from peak to trough, are an inevitable aspect of trading, but they can be detrimental if not managed properly. This utility provides traders with a suite of features aimed at controlling drawdowns and preserving trading capital: 1.   Drawdown Thresholds : Traders can
SnD Zones Indicator MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicatori
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and customiz
Trade Panel Pro MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Utilità
Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart. Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface. Price will double after 5 purchases. Grab this offer Key Features Fast Trade Execution Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the pan
Filtro:
roman.shimkus
251
roman.shimkus 2025.10.08 06:48 
 

I removed this indicator from chart as it redraws its meaning.Empty expectations.

Elvis Wangai Muriithi
5768
Risposta dello sviluppatore Elvis Wangai Muriithi 2025.10.16 04:44
Rispondi alla recensione