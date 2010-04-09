A ROBOT ON TWO MOVING AVERAGES!

This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using TWO moving averages.

I also posted the robot on One moving average, you can also get acquainted with it.









Input parameters:





1. Lot

2. Stop Loss

3. Take Profit

Well... everything is simple here)) 4. The Magic Number

The magic number of the orders.

In order for the adviser not to confuse market odrers with his own.

You can enter "0".





5. Maximum spread

The maximum allowable Spread (slippage) for opening trades

It costs 5 by default.





6. The first period of MA

and

The second period of MA

Set up for two moving Averages.



Sincerely, Novak Production.