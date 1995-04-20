M1 GPT scalping

M1 GPT Scalping is a turnkey trading tool for scalping strategy in the financial markets. This indicator is used to detect entry and exit points of positions on charts with a period of M1 (one minute).

M1 GPT Scalping works based on the analysis of price data and technical analysis indicators. The indicator displays arrows on the chart showing the points of entry and exit from positions. The accuracy of the indicator is 85-90%.

The scalping strategy using M1 GPT Scalper is to open an order for a short time (from a few seconds to a few minutes). This strategy requires the trader to quickly react to price movements and accurately enter and exit positions.

How to work with the indicator:
  •   We open a deal to buy - when the blue line on the H1 period and the red line disappears on the M1 period and the blue line appears.
  •   We open a sell trade - when the red line is not on the H1 period and the blue line disappears on the M1 period and the red line appears.
Options :
  • Periods - number of indicator periods.
