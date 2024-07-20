Golden Thunder

Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively.

We're celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Thunder EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time. Don’t miss the chance to get it at a discounted price.

Key Features:

  • Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points.
  • Advanced Filters: Includes time filters, break-even levels, virtual stop loss, trailing stop, and spread filters to ensure optimal performance.
  • Trade Management: Allows you to enable or disable buy and sell orders and includes a lot size calculator based on equity percentage.
  • Safe Strategy: No grid or martingale; only a stable, steady growth strategy optimized for consistent returns.
  • Technical Specifications: Designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) with a minimum deposit requirement of $100. Ensures the best results with a fast VPS, low spread, and quick execution broker.
My personal recommendation is IC Markets or IC Trading paired with the MQL5 VPS service. This combination offers a lightning-fast ping of just 0.6 ms, ensuring ultra-low latency and precise trade execution. Based on my experience, there are no delays in order execution, and the results closely mirror backtesting performance, providing reliability and consistency in trading.
      Settings of the results shown in the images: IC Markets broker, Raw Account, $10,000 deposit, using real tick data from July 3, 2023: Setting

        Input Settings:

        1. Risk Management:
          • Fixed_Lot: Fixed lot size per trade. Default: 0.01.
          • Auto_Lot: Automatically calculate lot size based on risk. Default: false.
          • Risk_Per_Trade: Risk percentage per trade. Default: 3.0.
        2. Trading Settings:
          • Buy_Orders: Enable buying orders. Default: true.
          • Sell_Orders: Enable selling orders. Default: true.
          • Virtual_Stop_Loss: Virtual stop loss in pips. Default: 20.0.
          • Security_Stop: Maximum stop loss in pips. Default: 150.0.
          • Take_Profit: Take profit in pips. Default: 100.0.
          • Breakeven: Enable breakeven functionality. Default: true.
          • Breakeven_Point: Breakeven activation point in pips. Default: 1.0.
          • Breakeven_Offset: Pips to move stop loss beyond the breakeven point to cover potential costs. Default: 0.1.
          • Trailing_Stop: Enable trailing stop. Default: true.
          • Trailing_Start: Pips to start trailing stop. Default: 4.0.
          • Trailing_Distance: Distance in pips for trailing stop. Default: 3.0.
          • Trailing_Step: Step in pips for trailing stop. Default: 0.1.
          • Add_Commission: Add commission to calculations. Default: false.
          • Commission_USD_Per_Lot: Enter commission per lot per side. The EA will automatically multiply this by two to account for both opening and closing trades. Default: 3.5.
          • Timeframe: Recommended timeframe. Default: PERIOD_M30.
          • Spread_Filter: Enable spread filter. Default: true.
          • Max_Spread: Maximum allowed spread in pips. Default: 2.0.
        3. Time Filter:
          • Enable_Day: Enable trading on specified day. Default: true.
          • Start_Time: Trading start time for the day.
          • End_Time: Trading end time for the day.

        Important Note:  The time filter is set for GMT+3 during daylight saving time (summer) and GMT+2 during standard time (winter). If your broker’s server time differs from this, you will need to adjust it manually in the settings.

        As a scalping expert, selecting the right broker is crucial. Ensure to use real tick data for backtesting to get the most accurate results.

        Why Choose Golden Thunder? Golden Thunder is not just an Expert Advisor, it's your strategic partner in navigating the volatile gold market. With its sophisticated features and precision, it helps you achieve consistent scalping success.

        Get Started Today: Download Golden Thunder now and elevate your gold trading game. Don’t forget to leave a review to support further development. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us via private message: Contact

        Wishing you successful trading!


        Produits recommandés
        Raptor Expert Advisor
        Andrey Kornishkin
        Experts
        Советник   Raptor Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на трендовом ом рынке, для этого специально подбираются соответствующие валютные пары. Советник торгует с рынка в зависимости от направления тренда. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на таймфреймах Н4, W1 и MN1 выставляется ордер на покупку; Если свеча медвежья на таймфреймах
        ADX Cross Sell
        Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
        Experts
        ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
        DS Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.31 (32)
        Experts
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        Mean reversion automatic
        Samuel Bedin
        Experts
        Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
        Golden King Expert Advisor
        Andrey Kornishkin
        Experts
        Советник   Golden King Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на спокойном рынке. Возможно ручное открытие позиций. Пара XAUUSD, ТФ М5. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется ордер на покупку; Если цена пошла против нас, чере
        TradeGhost
        Stefano Padovano
        Experts
        Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
        QuantraX MT5
        Stephane Paul Heritier
        Experts
        Nom de l'Expert Advisor : QuantraX  Description : QuantraX est un algorithme de trading sophistiqué conçu pour les investisseurs cherchant à capitaliser sur les tendances à long terme des marchés financiers. Cet Expert Advisor (EA) utilise une analyse technique approfondie et des indicateurs avancés pour identifier les tendances durables et placer des ordres stratégiques. Fonctionnalités Principales : Analyse des Tendances : L'EA utilise une combinaison d'indicateurs techniques, tels que les moy
        TropangFX v1 MT5
        Jordanilo Sarili
        Experts
        PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
        Range Breaker
        Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
        Experts
        Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
        Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
        Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
        SAWA Netting Grid EA
        Alejandro Funes
        Experts
        This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
        Pikhangsai
        Wesley
        4.5 (2)
        Experts
        3 in 1 Expert Advisor Zone Recovery strategy Grid Martingale strategy Stochastic Trend strategy  Trading Methodology Zone Recovery Mode Best for trending market Identifies price zones using stochastic indicator signals Manages position sizes according to market conditions Includes automatic gap protection Closes positions at predefined profit targets Grid Martingale Mode Best for sideways market Enters trades based on Moving Average crossovers Filters signals with moving average confirmation Fl
        FREE
        Bitcoin Bonosu AI
        Anthonius Soruh
        4 (1)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNALS :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2298097 Bitcoin Bonosu AI – High-Speed Scalping EA for Maximum Profit on BTCUSD Bitcoin Bonosu AI is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) for MT5, designed to execute high-frequency scalping strategies on the BTCUSD pair. Utilizing an advanced AI-driven algorithm, this EA analyzes market movements in real-time and executes trades with lightning-fast precision, capturing profit opportunities within seconds to minutes. Key Features: High-Precision Sca
        EA Gold ELF
        Aleksandr Makarov
        Experts
        EA Gold ELF is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. EA Gold ELF Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. The advisor always uses SL and TP     INSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD Timeframe: M15     ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: Hedging
        Borneo BTC
        Sugianto
        Experts
        Borneo BTC — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading Borneo BTC is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-precision moves in Bitcoin by leveraging advanced pattern recognition . Using the fractal indicator to detect breakout zones, the EA executes fully automated trades with built-in smart risk management to help protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities. LIVE SIGNAL | SETFILE   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 549$ Final price 3,000$
        Midas Touch MT5
        Agus Santoso
        Experts
        Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135726 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135727 Midas Touch – Précision instantanée pour XAUUSD « Tout ce que le roi Midas a touché s'est transformé en or.» À vous maintenant de toucher le marché… et de le transformer en profits. La mythologie rencontre la maîtrise du marché Midas Touch EA est un conseiller expert instantané conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD sur l'unité de temps M15, alliant la précision légendaire de la s
        ScorpionGrid
        Evgenii Kuznetsov
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
        Aeon Gold
        Sugianto
        Experts
        Attention : 8 spots available at current price Introducing the Aeon Gold Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of following trend trading with Aeon Gold, a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD). Built on a trend-following strategy, this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile Key Features Real Market Strategy: Aeon Gold adapts to real-time market dynamics, delivering a reliable
        Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
        Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
        Experts
        GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Cassures Asiatiques sur GBPJPY | EA Automatique M5 Ultra Optimisé Expert Advisor 100% Automatisé GBPJPY Asian Breakout est un robot de trading conçu pour exploiter les cassures de la session asiatique sur la paire GBPJPY , exclusivement sur timeframe M5 . Il combine une logique d’entrée intelligente, une gestion du risque avancée et un contrôle temporel rigoureux pour un trading propre, efficace et sans intervention manuelle. Fonctionnement de la stratégie
        FREE
        A1 Beta
        Justin Jeremy Salazar Agleam
        Experts
        # A1 Beta Expert Advisor: Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System ## Perfect for Traders Who Want Reliable, Automated Trading ** A1 Beta Expert ** is a sophisticated trading robot that combines three powerful technical indicators to identify high-probability market entries with smart risk management built-in. ## Key Features: - **Triple-Confirmation Strategy**: Uses Awesome Oscillator color changes, RSI levels, and ATR volatility measures for precise entry points - **Dynamic Position Siz
        SpaceX EA Bot
        Allan Munene Mutiiria
        Experts
        SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
        EA Corrector for loss MT5
        Sergey Demin
        Experts
        Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument.  MT5 platform The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make th
        Fractal Trend Master
        Marcus Vinicius
        Experts
        The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
        Nerotronik EurUsd Rus Brokers
        Irina Kolosova
        Experts
        Торговый експерт предназначен для торговли в лицензированых российских брокерах . Советник ищет места перелома, смены настроения и изменения тенденции на рынке. В торговле не используется мартингейл, реверсы и иные рискованные стратегии. Торговля ведется по валютной паре EURUSD. Для получения более подробной информации , пишите в личные сообщения.  ВАЖНО - перед тем как проверить советник, укажите Risk от 10-20, и установите Maximum Lot -100
        Double 7 with a twist
        Noelle Chua Mei Ping
        Experts
        Adapted from the award winning international best seller (Short Term Strategies That Work) by Larry Connors and Cesar Alverez in 2008, this concept was retested 10 years after the book published and that will give you an idea of the concept if it still works.  Take the last 10 years as walk forward and this strategy is added with a twist to risk management with arbitrary 5% stop loss and exit day counted as calender days instead of trading day. This EA works on dual mode, Long and Short.  Origin
        Autorithm AI
        Zaha Feiz
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. Caractéristiques Clés Le syst
        Gold FVG scalper
        Erik Gall
        Experts
        This EA is a dynamic gold trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, operating on the 5-minute chart. It identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in XAUUSD to initiate buy or sell cycles, placing market and limit orders strategically. recommended capital is 3000$ for 0.01 base lot. do a lot of backtesting to ensure good settings. Pair : XAU/USD backtested on a broker with 1:500 leverage and 5 year long backtest, see screenshot. give it a try. dont think there is anything like this on the market.  if yo
        Open Season
        Philipp Shvetsov
        Experts
        Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
        Breaking Hull EURUSD
        Davide Sanzio
        Experts
        What we are offering you is not a simple expert, but a real strategy backtested for more than 1 year every day, after a lot of work we managed to automate it, making it simple and customizable for anyone, adapting it to any of your needs Our EA is based on the breaking of the Hull moving average and uses 2 indicators, the vwap daily and the Hull moving average, completely automatic and programmable according to your personal requests based on the options that I list here è stato testato e progra
        Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.98 (320)
        Experts
        Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        4.87 (31)
        Experts
        Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500   USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (11)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
        Aura Ultimate EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (13)
        Experts
        Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
        One Man Army
        Ihor Otkydach
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Plus que 5 exemplaires disponibles à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marc
        Argos Fury
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        4.17 (24)
        Experts
        Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
        The ORB Master
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (10)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
        Axonshift EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        4.83 (23)
        Experts
        AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.86 (483)
        Experts
        Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   et Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
        Quantum Baron
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.76 (34)
        Experts
        Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
        Golden Synapse
        Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
        3.58 (36)
        Experts
        Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
        NTRon 2OOO
        Konstantin Freize
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
        Quantum Bitcoin EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.83 (122)
        Experts
        Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.75 (122)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        Remstone
        Remstone
        5 (6)
        Experts
        Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   Tickmill   ICMarkets   LMAX 24H discount : $1,750  instead of $2,000 The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucun
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (24)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.44 (84)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
        SmartChoise
        Gabriel Costin Floricel
        4.36 (67)
        Experts
        SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
        Quantum StarMan
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.91 (103)
        Experts
        Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        5 (2)
        Experts
        HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
        ARIA Connector EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        4.69 (16)
        Experts
        Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
        ENEA mt5
        Vitalii Tkachenko
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
        VolumeHedger
        Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
        5 (24)
        Experts
        VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ]   Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant stra
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
        Goldbot One MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (14)
        Experts
        PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NOUVEAU : Achetez Goldbot One et choisissez 1 EA gratuitement !! (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici LIVE SIGNAL Présentation de     Goldbot One   , un robot de trading hautement sophistiqué conçu pour le marché de l'or. En se concentrant sur le trading en cassure, Goldbot One exploite à la fois les niveaux de support
        EA New Player
        Vitali Vasilenka
        5 (23)
        Experts
        EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor en Trading Nouvelle Génération Il ne se contente pas de trader, il révolutionne le marché. EA New Player est un Expert Advisor de portefeuille innovant pour MT5, basé sur sept stratégies d'analyse technique éprouvées. Il n'utilise pas l'intelligence artificielle, mais surpasse de nombreuses solutions de réseaux neuronaux grâce à son architecture sophistiquée, sa logique transparente et son système de filtrage des signaux flexible. PROMOTION 1+1 : Achetez un Exp
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.2 (91)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Zenith FX EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
        GOLD Dahab
        Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
        4.5 (6)
        Experts
        An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
        Plus de l'auteur
        Moving Average Signal Alert
        Adam Zolei
        4.44 (18)
        Indicateurs
        Si vous utilisez des moyennes mobiles dans votre stratégie de trading, cet indicateur peut être très utile pour vous. Il fournit des alertes lors du croisement de deux moyennes mobiles, envoie des alertes sonores, affiche des notifications sur votre plateforme de trading et envoie également un e-mail concernant l'événement. Il est livré avec des paramètres facilement personnalisables pour s'adapter à votre propre style et stratégie de trading. Paramètres ajustables : Moyenne mobile rapide  Mo
        FREE
        RSI GridMaster Mini
        Adam Zolei
        4.89 (9)
        Experts
        Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility
        FREE
        MACD Signal alert
        Adam Zolei
        4.67 (6)
        Indicateurs
        Il s'agit d'un indicateur de suivi de tendance basé sur le MACD, fournissant des signaux d'achat lorsque au-dessus des 200 MA et des signaux de vente lorsque en dessous. Le signal est généré lorsque le MACD croise la ligne zéro. L'indicateur affiche également un niveau de support et de résistance pouvant être utilisé comme stop-loss. Les paramètres ajustables incluent la période MA, le MACD fast EMA, le slow EMA et l'intervalle de support-résistance. Il trace les points les plus bas et les plus
        FREE
        Golden Nights MT4
        Adam Zolei
        5 (1)
        Experts
        We’re celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Nights EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time . Don’t miss the chance to get one of the most profitable gold trading robots at a discounted price! Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal With signal  Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mecha
        Golden Thunder Basic
        Adam Zolei
        4.75 (8)
        Experts
        Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuab
        FREE
        Golden Nights
        Adam Zolei
        4.71 (7)
        Experts
        We're celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Nights EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time . Don't miss the chance to get one of the most profitable gold trading robots at a discounted price! Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal With signal  Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mecha
        RSI GridMaster
        Adam Zolei
        5 (2)
        Experts
        RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
        MACD Signal indicator
        Adam Zolei
        4.75 (8)
        Indicateurs
        Il s'agit d'un indicateur de suivi de tendance basé sur le MACD, fournissant des signaux d'achat lorsque au-dessus des 200 MA et des signaux de vente lorsque en dessous. Le signal est généré lorsque le MACD croise la ligne zéro. L'indicateur affiche également un niveau de support et de résistance pouvant être utilisé comme stop-loss. Les paramètres ajustables incluent la période MA, le MACD fast EMA, le slow EMA et l'intervalle de support-résistance. Il trace les points les plus bas et les plus
        FREE
        Engulfing Signal Alert
        Adam Zolei
        4 (6)
        Indicateurs
        Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
        FREE
        Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
        Adam Zolei
        3.5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        Si vous utilisez des moyennes mobiles dans votre stratégie de trading, cet indicateur peut être très utile pour vous. Il fournit des alertes lors du croisement de deux moyennes mobiles, envoie des alertes sonores, affiche des notifications sur votre plateforme de trading et envoie également un e-mail concernant l'événement. Il est livré avec des paramètres facilement personnalisables pour s'adapter à votre propre style et stratégie de trading. Paramètres ajustables : Moyenne mobile rapide  Mo
        FREE
        Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
        Adam Zolei
        4.8 (5)
        Indicateurs
        Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
        FREE
        Luna Gold
        Adam Zolei
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Luna Gold - The free version of Golden Nights I’m pleased to announce that the free edition of one of my most successful Expert Advisors – Golden Nights – is now available under the name Luna Gold . Luna Gold is designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours , when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. This EA represents a simplified version of Golden Nights, allowing you to experience the core strategy before upgrading to the premium edition. Main Features ATR-based dynamic Stop L
        FREE
        Jade Jaguar
        Adam Zolei
        Experts
        Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
        RSI Grid Master Mini
        Adam Zolei
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Welcome! This is the   RSI GridMaster Mini   — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator combined with a   grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power
        FREE
        Golden Thunder Basic MT4
        Adam Zolei
        1 (2)
        Experts
        Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
        FREE
        Support and Resistance Alert
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
        FREE
        RSI GridMaster MT4
        Adam Zolei
        5 (1)
        Experts
        RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
        Trendline Trader Basic
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
        FREE
        Support and Resistance Alert MT4
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
        FREE
        Jade Jaguar Basic
        Adam Zolei
        Experts
        Jade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tuned
        FREE
        RSI Signal Alert
        Adam Zolei
        Indicateurs
        Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
        Manual Grid Assistant
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
        Jade Jaguar Basic MT4
        Adam Zolei
        Experts
        J ade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tune
        FREE
        Trend Line Trader Basic
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
        FREE
        Trend Line Break Alert
        Adam Zolei
        Indicateurs
        Ceci est un indicateur simple qui fournit une alerte en cas de rupture de ligne de tendance. Il peut être utile si vous avez l'habitude d'utiliser des lignes de tendance dans votre trading. Les paramètres ajustables comprennent : Identifiant de bougie : à quelle bougie émettre un signal après une rupture Et trois types d'alertes : Envoyer un e-mail Alertes sonores Notifications push Regardez cette vidéo pour apprendre comment configurer des alertes de notification sur votre téléphone : https
        Ultimate TrendMaster
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
        Position Control MT4
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
        Manual Grid Assistant MT4
        Adam Zolei
        Utilitaires
        Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
        RSI Signal Alert Indicator
        Adam Zolei
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
        Golden Thunder EA
        Adam Zolei
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. We're celebrating the autumn season with a   special offer   — the price of Golden Thunder EA has been reduced by   40% for a limited time . Don’t miss the chance to get it at a disco
        Filtrer:
        Atanas Todorov
        23
        Atanas Todorov 2025.03.25 17:25 
         

        L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

        Adam Zolei
        101097
        Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.03.25 20:42
        Thank you, Atanas! I really appreciate your feedback. Wishing you great success with the EA!
        Strike1983
        539
        Strike1983 2024.07.24 05:41 
         

        L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

        Adam Zolei
        101097
        Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2024.07.24 07:54
        Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! I'm glad I could assist you with your questions. Please feel free to update your review as you continue using the EA. Wishing you great success in your trading journey!
        Répondre à l'avis