ECN Pro Experience

ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market.
The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!!

Advantages of ECN Pro Experience:
- optimal SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order is protected by a fixed SL
- the result is confirmed on historical data with maximum modeling quality for more than 10 years
Trading recommendations:
- use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- currency pair USDJPY M5
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Stop Loss - fixed SL
- Trail - trailing stop in points
-Spread
- Magic - magic number
vincenzo Bisignani
523
vincenzo Bisignani 2025.02.06 18:04 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione