The NO_LOSS_STRATEGY_EA is the EA that is not accepting loss by hedging the position of trade direction, it doesn't matter what direction the market will go if the market goes up it will hit the take profit or when the market will go down it will also hit the take profit by regulating the amount of lot size used, in the end, the trades will close in total profit.

The EA is suitable to trade on all pairs but the most tested pairs and is very suitable for a good profit are GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, and GOLD the EA entry signal is based on the end of a certain trading session like London session, etc.

The EA contains different input as listed below

1. Lot Size: Is the amount of volume to be defined

2. Slippage: Is the amount of slippage allowed before executing a trade

3. Trading Sessions: in which sessions do you need to trade if you need to trade without sessions choose Trade_Any_Time but London(Session_L) session is recommended

4. Trading risk: always use (Low_Risk) to trade in Low Risk the coming version will have the option to trade in High Risk

5. Use trailing stop: this you can choose to secure your profit or not after the trade has been executed so you can choose true or false

For another descriptions and on how EA work contact jupytersoftware@gmail.com