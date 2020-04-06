Banker Pro

We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs.

Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling something would be a solution, but as a rule there is nothing. The only correct solution is to quickly disperse a small deposit. You risk a small amount, and in case of success you can break the bank.

Monitoring



All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

The advisor determines the trend direction using a built-in custom indicator and opens a pending order in the direction of the trend. The pending order follows the price at a certain distance and as soon as the market becomes active enough, the order is triggered and almost immediately closed with a profit by trailing stop.

If after the pending order is triggered the price bounces back and starts to move away from the position, the robot starts averaging and as soon as the price starts to return, all positions are closed with any minimum profit. Profit in this case is of secondary importance.

The best results can be achieved on active pairs, especially XAUUSD with two decimal places. By default, the robot is configured for this pair. It can also work on other pairs, but reconfiguration is required.

The advisor has an automatic optimization system built in. It allows you not only to optimize the robot effectively and effortlessly, but also to download ready-made files with settings from our common database - in automatic mode. This means that you will not have to optimize the robot at all.

General parameters



LimitOrders - trading with pending limit orders,

StopOrders - pending trading stop orders,

stop orders, VirtualOrders - instead of pending orders, virtual orders are placed, while the load on the server is significantly reduced, but the quality of execution of transactions deteriorates,

BalanceLimit(USD) - the amount of drawdown at which all positions are closed,

MaxLoss(USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited,

TotalHistory - the number of days from the current date for calculating the loss by history,

MaxSpread - the maximum spread allowed for trading,

Risk - risk for every ( FirstLot, Lot) units, if 0 then Lot,

FirstLot - lot for the first position, if 0 then Lot,

Lot - volume of positions,

StoplossZ - if you enable the risk percentage, it will be calculated for all positions, otherwise for each one separately,

SLPercentage - the percentage of risk for setting a stop loss,

StopLoss - minimum stop loss in pips,

Takeprofit - take profit,

MaxOrders - the maximum number of positions after which pending orders are not placed,

NewBarTrailing - if you enable trailing, the position starts on the next bar after opening,

TrailingStart - start of trailing,

TrailingStop - trailing step,

Step - distance from the price for placing pending orders,

TimeModify - time of price change,

PipsModify - the number of pips to change,

Slippage - slippage of positions is allowed,

MagicNumber - position identifier,

UseTrendSignal:

SignalNo - do not use the indicator,



SignalTrend - use MA indicator,



SignalTrendCounter - use counter-trend indicator,



SignalIndicatorCustom - use built-in custom indicator,

PeriodMA-MA period,

Indent-period of counter-trend indicator,

Shift-bar indent,

UseArrow - trade only at the moment of trend emergence in case of using a custom indicator,

Deviations - deviation for a custom indicator,

MaxTrades - maximum number of positions in case of averaging, if less than 2 is not used,

PipStep - distance between positions,

LotExponent - lot multiplication coefficient in case of averaging, if 1 without multiplication,

EventSet - the number of seconds to force the chart to update, this is necessary to not depend on ticks.

Optimization block parameters