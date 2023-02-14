10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 .





After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio.





SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm.

It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities.





LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE

Pair: USDJPY

TimeFrame: H4.

Minimum deposit: 100$.

RECOMMENDED BROKE: Equiti





FEATURES:

Solid backtest and proven live performance ---> CLICK HERE

No need to adjust GMT

Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below

Much cheaper than other available alternatives





HOW TO INSTALL:

The EA must be attached to ONLY one H4 USDJPY chart

Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.

You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.





REQUIREMENTS:

The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But we advise using a good ECN broker with proven track record (Please check our recommended broker above)

The EA should run on a VPS continuously.





STRATEGY:

Strategy already proven with 1 year of performance in real account

Only 1 trade at a time, with defined SL and TP

No Grid, No Martingale

FiFo Complaint

It's not a scalper! It can run on accounts and brokers of any type, however we highly recommend using a broker with more than 1 year of proven performance. Please check the recommended broker above.

Built and proven performance for USDJPY on H4 timeframe. Always run on this timeframe for best performance.

Long-term strategy, with 13 years of proven backtest and 1 year of real account. As with any long-term strategy, there will be bad months down the road. Be patient and define your risk according to your profile.







