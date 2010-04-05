Golden Scalping EA

Only 3 copies available for $399.00. Next price 199 USD





Golden Scalping EA is a strategy for breaking strong price levels.

The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on

the chart and start trading!





Advantages of Golden Scalping:

- best SL/TP ratio

- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible

- each order has a fixed SL





Trading recommendations:

- use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops

- currency pair XAUUSD H1

- leverage 1:100 or higher

- minimum deposit 100 currency units





Options:

- Lot Mode - lot selection mode

- Stop Loss - fixed SL

- Trail - trailing stop in points

- Magic - magic number

Attention... For gold, different brokers can provide different number of

digits in quotes. For this reason, if you do not have orders open during





testing, remove/add "0" in the parameters "Stop Loss" and "Trail".

Be sure to write if you have any questions.....