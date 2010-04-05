Xgrid Scalper MT4

This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in the screenshot as well as in the video for the full potential of this EA.

INTRODUCTION:

Easy to use EA designed for full automatic trading. Works in every market condition. It uses Advanced Directional Movement Index i.e. ADX indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations.

*For MT5 version please go here! * Download a demo version today and test it yourself first before buying.

FEATURES:

Uses grid system of pending orders.

(Optional) Customizable Martingale.

Trades get closed with set profit in money.

Full automatic trading with user filled risk parameters.

Minimal to Moderate Drawdown.

Minimal look of inputs tab for ease of use.

Sensitive to Free Margin.

High Winrate.

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum balance = $10000

Minimum leverage = 1:500

Recommended balance = $20000

Recommended leverage = 1:500

INPUTS EXPLAINED: 1. Initial Lot Size - Lot size of the first trade of the Grid. 2. Lots Multiply by - Lots get multiplied for every next trade after the first one. 3. Max Lots Allowed - Maximum Lot size at which EA will open a trade with. 4. Close Money - Combined Take Profit of the Grid in Money (not pips!) 5. ADX Period - Period value of ADX indicator 6. ADX Levels - Level to cross for ADX value 7. Grid Size pips - Distance between each pending order in pips. ("+" or positive value means it will open Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders and "-" or negative value means it will open Buy Limit/Sell Limit orders). 8. Max Orders Grid - Maximum number of orders it will open in grid in both directions.

*Highly recommended to run it on a VPS for uninterrupted operations 24X5, go here!