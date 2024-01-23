Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5

5

Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5 is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR.

Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that.


This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!

Advantages :

  • Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR)
  • No grid
  • No Martingale
  • Low risk
  • No history reader on backtest (All fair)
  • Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $200
  • Minimum deposit (standart contract)  : $2000
  • Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Max. spread : 4.00
  • Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended 


Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantec Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, PU PRIME, etc

Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc


ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $2000.


You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.


Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX 


setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1457/master-nasdaq-4.5-m5-mt5.set


Avis 5
Raed Nuor
29
Raed Nuor 2025.04.30 09:59 
 

best EA

I wish you all the best

sato777
120
sato777 2024.11.08 15:36 
 

I bought this EA on the recommendation of the developer. So far, it is giving good results. It is a long term EA.

Moncy Kuriakose
529
Moncy Kuriakose 2024.08.01 08:35 
 

Impressed with the performance so far. This is a long term EA. Has a good risk to reward ratio. All trades secured with SL and TP. So we know what to expect. It is not a straight line EA. Will have ups and downs. All drawdowns will be nicely recovered. Will never wipeout account. Just have to make sure we choose apt risk percentage which we can digest. Developer is very supportive and friendly. Full support to this and all future projects.

