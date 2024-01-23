Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5

5

Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5 is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR.

Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that.


This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!

Advantages :

  • Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR)
  • No grid
  • No Martingale
  • Low risk
  • No history reader on backtest (All fair)
  • Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $200
  • Minimum deposit (standart contract)  : $2000
  • Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Max. spread : 4.00
  • Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended 


Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantec Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, PU PRIME, etc

Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc


ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $2000.


You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.


Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX 


setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1457/master-nasdaq-4.5-m5-mt5.set


İncelemeler 5
Raed Nuor
29
Raed Nuor 2025.04.30 09:59 
 

best EA

I wish you all the best

sato777
120
sato777 2024.11.08 15:36 
 

I bought this EA on the recommendation of the developer. So far, it is giving good results. It is a long term EA.

Moncy Kuriakose
530
Moncy Kuriakose 2024.08.01 08:35 
 

Impressed with the performance so far. This is a long term EA. Has a good risk to reward ratio. All trades secured with SL and TP. So we know what to expect. It is not a straight line EA. Will have ups and downs. All drawdowns will be nicely recovered. Will never wipeout account. Just have to make sure we choose apt risk percentage which we can digest. Developer is very supportive and friendly. Full support to this and all future projects.

Önerilen ürünler
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Transform your trading with Turnaround Technique EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture profitable market reversals and trend reversals using advanced RSI indicator setup. This professional-grade Expert Advisor is perfect for traders seeking consistent returns through automated trading. The "trading robot" provides signals for swing and day trading on forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. It works on any financial markets. 90% of traders lose money throu
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
BB RSI Mean Reversion EA Optimized for EURUSD
Deventh Derry Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB-RSI Mean Reversion Expert Advisor Smart Mean-Reversion Entries | EURUSD H1 Specialist Version : 1.00 Platform : MetaTrader 5 Timeframe : H1 Recommended Pair : EURUSD (Primary) Secondary Pairs (Less Preferable) : USDCAD, GBPUSD Strategy : Mean Reversion (Pullback Trading) Overview of the Strategy BB-RSI Mean Reversion EA trades cleverly on pullbacks by detecting short-term market fatigue using a combination of: Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify statistical price extremes RSI Oscillator to con
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stacking King EA – Hassas Güç, Düğme Kullanımı Kolay Açıklama: Stacking King EA, tek bir tıklamayla anında birden fazla işlem açmanıza veya belirli bir süre boyunca her dakika otomatik olarak işlemlerinizi birleştirmenize olanak tanıyan güçlü bir işlem aracıdır — doğrudan aktif MT5 terminalinizde. İster scalper, ister trend takipçisi olun, ister breakout'ları bir araya getirin, bu EA size minimum çabayla tam kontrol sağlar. Gerçek piyasalardaki gerçek yatırımcılar için tasarlandı. Sadece bir g
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Uzman Danışmanı) ChronoATR Guardian, ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve trend temelinde onaylanan darbe ticareti için tasarlanmış bir finansal piyasalar otomatik ticaret aracıdır. Bu danışman, çeşitli para çiftleri için hazır ayarlar içerir, bu da onu başlangıç seviyesindeki kullanıcılar için bile kolay kullanılır hale getirir. ️ Ana Parametreler Parametre Açıklama cSeconds Piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek için zaman aralığı (saniye cinsinden). PriceShotPercen
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, XAUUSD'nin özelliklerini derinlemesine anlayan deneyimli uygulayıcılar tarafından tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA, M1, M5, M15, M30 ve H1 zaman dilimlerinde iyi çalışabilir. Seçilen zaman aralığı ne kadar dar olursa, ayarlayabileceğiniz kar alma düzeyi o kadar küçük olur ve bunun tersi de geçerlidir. Standart parti büyüklüğü 0,01 olarak belirlenmiş ancak siz zevkinize göre değiştirebilirsiniz. Kâr alma düzeyi para cinsinden belirlenirken, zararı durdurma düzeyi özsermayenizin yüzdesi olarak belirl
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Universal US100 HFT", NASDAQ 100 endeksi (US100) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış yüksek frekanslı bir scalping robotudur. Robot, kâr elde etmek için piyasadaki küçük dalgalanmaları kullanarak kısa vadeli işlemlere odaklanır. Grid veya martingale gibi riskli stratejiler kullanmaz, bu da onu daha güvenli ve piyasa dalgalanmalarına karşı daha dayanıklı hale getirir. Temel Özellikler: Yüksek Frekanslı Scalping:   Robot, pozisyonları minimum tutma süresiyle hızlı işlemler yapmak üzere tasarla
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader, the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA patie
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Singgalang MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Singgalang MT5   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with breakout method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by ATR. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Please send me inbox if you need password investor for monitoring. Because I only have cent account, that's mean can't make signal on mql5. Pric
Gold Batukaru Propfirm
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Batukaru Propfirm   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research! Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance. This EA is designed for longterm, just set
Gold Gridscalping MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.73 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: standart, Raw, or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! se
FREE
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5  is special scalping Expert Advisor for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum Retracement Reversal and other secret indicator for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by Fibonacci Retracement and ATR (hardcoded can't change value).  This EA is not pure scalping, half scalping and half day trading. This EA sometimes has many loss (55 consecutive loss), if you need more stable for longterm
Master Gold Demarker MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! sefiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mql
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Prototype Swinger MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prototype Swinger use swing method (with long Takeprofit) for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index.  This EA is designed with candle breakout, Force index divergence, MFI, Moving Average and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different met
Master Strategy MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Make Your Own Strategy. Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are: Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Moving average PSAR Fractal MACD ADX Engulfing candle Always ON Trade Management : SL and TP (individual trade) Basket SL and TP Trai
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.65 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Bitcoin Tambora MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Tambora MT5   is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.  Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Noted : Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not gu
Master Gold Demarker MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! setfiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mq
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Master Breakout MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Sangkakala Merbabu MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Equity Protector SL TP MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Master Breakout MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies.  This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Yardımcı programlar
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Singgasana Galunggung MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Singgasana Galunggung MT5   is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Key Features : No History Reader  : EA result doesn't manipulation data
Filtrele:
Raed Nuor
29
Raed Nuor 2025.04.30 09:59 
 

best EA

I wish you all the best

Yudi Sri Warsito
21056
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yudi Sri Warsito 2025.04.30 13:52
Thank you for great review. I wish you too all the best. Please try my new EA for gold, you can use for cent account. Gold singgalang, great EA for longterm, just set and forget. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136904?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=overview
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
11808
Agus Wahyu Pratomo 2024.12.12 01:31 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Yudi Sri Warsito
21056
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.12.12 01:32
Big thank you, good luck.
sato777
120
sato777 2024.11.08 15:36 
 

I bought this EA on the recommendation of the developer. So far, it is giving good results. It is a long term EA.

Yudi Sri Warsito
21056
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.11.08 17:46
Thank you Sir. I hope you are success. Yes, you are correct. This EA is for long-term, set and forget. Sometimes loss and sometimes profit, use probability.
Moncy Kuriakose
530
Moncy Kuriakose 2024.08.01 08:35 
 

Impressed with the performance so far. This is a long term EA. Has a good risk to reward ratio. All trades secured with SL and TP. So we know what to expect. It is not a straight line EA. Will have ups and downs. All drawdowns will be nicely recovered. Will never wipeout account. Just have to make sure we choose apt risk percentage which we can digest. Developer is very supportive and friendly. Full support to this and all future projects.

Yudi Sri Warsito
21056
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.08.01 10:06
Big thank you. You are brave speculant and investor. You are my exclusive buyer. I will tell if I have other good product. Good luck!
slkws
29
slkws 2024.07.12 11:42 
 

Best single shot EA

Yudi Sri Warsito
21056
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.07.12 11:55
Thank you Sir. Please try my other products. Good luck
İncelemeye yanıt