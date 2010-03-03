Singgasana Galunggung MT5
- Experts
- Yudi Sri Warsito
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 18 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Singgasana Galunggung MT5 is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.
Performance :
- While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research!
Price $30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time.
Key Features :
- No History Reader : EA result doesn't manipulation data or scam.
- Single Entry with SL & TP : Uses dynamically Daily Range for setting stop loss and take profit levels.
- No Grid, No Martingale : Minimizes risk by avoiding grid and martingale strategies.
- Low Risk : Suitable for traders looking for a relatively safe trading experience.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: USDJPY
- Timeframe: H4
- Minimum deposit : $300 ($500 recommended)
- Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended
Tested broker : ICMARKETS, roboforex, exness
You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.
Setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1529/Galunggung-usdjpy-H4-MT5-1.3-UPL.set