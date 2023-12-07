Gold Prophet X

IMPORTANT: THE STRATEGY IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USED. DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ALL THESE STRATEGIES IN VOICE CURRENTLY IS NOT FEASIBLE TO MAKE THEM WORK ON MT4/MT5 WITHOUT AN EXTERNAL CONNECTION TO AN EXTERNAL DATA SOURCE WITH IMPORTANT CALCULATION CAPACITY, THIS THING IS UNDERSTANDABLE EVEN BY A CHILD

Use the preset in the comments for XAUUSD

You can adapt the settings for any underlying you want, other sets will also be published later

Prepare for a New Era of Automated Trading!


Ever wished for a trading expert by your side, maximizing market opportunities without tying you to your screen? Well, your dream is now a reality with “Gold Prophet X”!

Unlock Maximum Trading Potential with Price Action Trading!

At its core, “Gold Prophet X” thrives on Price Action Trading. Bid farewell to complex technical indicators. This EA meticulously dissects price movements and candlestick patterns to spot trading prospects. It’s like having a team of market experts working for you!
Price Action Trend Following – Your Ultimate Ally!

This EA is the grandmaster of “Price Action Trend Following.” It deciphers price trends directly from market price action and acts swiftly. When it detects candlestick patterns or price shifts hinting at potential uptrends or downtrends, it executes real-time buy or sell orders. Have you ever seen such an astute trading assistant?

Tailor-Made Trading with Customizable Input Parameters!


No type of personal management or control, you just have to insert the EA into the chart and let it work


 For XUAUSD 15 min chart use default setting

• MagicNumber: A unique identifier for your trades.
• Slippage: Maximum slippage allowed.
• MaxSpread: Maximum spread permitted.
• FixedLot: Opt for a fixed lot size or 0 for automatic calculation.
• RiskPercent: Define your risk percentage for automated trading.
• MaxDrawdown: Set your maximum daily loss limit.
• MaxLoss: Limit your maximum loss.
• SL: Adjust your Stop Loss level or disable it with 0.
• StartHour: Choose your trading start hour.
• EndHour: Select your trading end hour.
• GMTOffset: Personalize your GMT offset.
• TradeDeviation: Control maximum trade deviation.
• Trailing: Set your Trailing Stop level.
• StartTrailing: Define the starting level for Trailing Stop.
• VelocityTrigger: Activate the velocity trigger.
• VelocityTime: Adjust the velocity check time.
• DeleteRatio: Fine-tune the deletion ratio.
• OrderExpiry: Set the expiry time for pending orders.
• TickSample: Customize your tick sampling.

Each parameter empowers you to sculpt “Gold Prophet X” according to your unique trading style. Total control is now in your hands!

Stay One Step Ahead with Advanced Risk Management!

Safety is paramount. This EA offers personalized risk management, Trailing Stop, and takes trading hours into account to safeguard your investments. Rest easy; your capital is secure!

Commission? We’ve Got It Covered!

Commission fees tied to executed trades significantly impact your portfolio’s performance. “Gold Prophet X” keeps these in check, meticulously calculating them for you!

Top-Notch Broker Recommendations: We strongly advise using regulated brokers for a safe and reliable trading environment.

Compatible Broker Options: “Gold Prophet X” works seamlessly with various brokers. Opt for those with low spreads and minimal slippage for the best experience.

Recommended VPS: For uninterrupted Expert Advisor operation, we recommend using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting service. This ensures your algorithm runs 24/7, maintaining a stable connection with minimal latency. Choose a reliable VPS provider tailored to your broker’s compatibility.

The Time to Act is NOW!

Don’t let this exceptional opportunity slip away. “Gold Prophet X” opens the doors to automated trading rooted in Price Action. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, this EA is your golden ticket to unlocking your financial potential.

Seize Control of Your Trading Journey with “Gold Prophet X”!

Don’t procrastinate! Harness the power of Price Action for consistent trading success and take strides toward your financial goals with “Gold Prophet X.”

Revolutionize Your Trading – Act Today!

Disclaimer: Prior to deploying any EA, it’s crucial to grasp its logic fully. Conduct comprehensive testing on a demo account to evaluate its performance and make informed, risk-conscious trading decisions.

Remember, trading carries inherent risks, and past results don’t guarantee future outcomes. Make sure you understand the risks involved before deploying any Expert Advisor.


