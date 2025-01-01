문서화섹션
주문 상태 가져오기.

ENUM_ORDER_STATE  State() const

값 반환

ENUM_ORDER_STATE 열거 순서 상태.

참고

내역 순서는 티켓 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 방법을 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.