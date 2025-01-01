- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
Flat
Consente di indirizzare un elemento matrice attraverso un indice invece di due.
|
bool matrix::Flat(
Parametri
index
[in] Indice Flat
value
[in] Valore da impostare tramite l'indice dato.
Valore Restituito
Valore tramite indice dato.
Note
Per la matrice mat(3,3), l'accesso può essere scritto come segue:
- lettura: 'x=mat.Flat(4)', che è equivalente a 'x=mat[1][1]'
- scrittura: 'mat.Flat(5, 42)', equivalente a 'mat[1][2]=42'
Esempio
|
matrix matrix_a={{10,3,2},{1,8,12},{6,5,4},{7,11,9}};