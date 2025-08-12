Devises / EXEL
EXEL: Exelixis Inc
40.10 USD 0.35 (0.87%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EXEL a changé de -0.87% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 39.87 et à un maximum de 40.54.
Suivez la dynamique Exelixis Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
39.87 40.54
Range Annuel
25.17 49.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 40.45
- Ouverture
- 40.24
- Bid
- 40.10
- Ask
- 40.40
- Plus Bas
- 39.87
- Plus Haut
- 40.54
- Volume
- 5.145 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.87%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.65%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.56%
- Changement Annuel
- 54.17%
20 septembre, samedi